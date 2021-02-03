BILLINGS — The next four boys basketball games on Hardin's schedule have been canceled because of COVID-19.
A Hardin player has tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, forcing the team to shut down all basketball activities until Feb. 16, Hardin coach Andrew Round Face told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs were scheduled to host Livingston on Friday, play at Havre on Saturday, host Laurel on Feb. 11 and face Billings Central at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Feb. 12. There are no plans to make up any of these games as of Wednesday, Round Face said. Central might try to schedule another matchup, said Rams coach Jim Stergar.
Sub-varsity boys games between Hardin-Central scheduled for Tuesday were also canceled, Central athletic director Mike Ryan said in an email. The sub-varsity girls games scheduled for Tuesday have been moved to Feb. 12 at Hardin, and the varsity game, originally set for Feb. 12 at the Metra, has been moved to Hardin and will tip off around 6 p.m. The C squad game will take place at 3 p.m., and the JV contest will follow at approximately 4:30.
The top-ranked Central girls defeated No. 2 Hardin 54-50 last Friday, and the now-No. 5 Central boys beat the Bulldogs 74-44 the same night. The Hardin boys beat Havre 86-81 in the season opener, lost at Laurel 52-43 on Jan. 16 and won at Livingston 71-65 a week later.
The defending Class A state co-champion Bulldogs are 2-4 in Eastern A play so far this season. They will host Lewistown on Feb. 18 to conclude the regular season.
