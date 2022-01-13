LODGE GRASS — The highly anticipated boys basketball game Saturday between Class B No. 1 Lodge Grass and No. 3 Lame Deer has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Lame Deer program, Lodge Grass athletic director Dee Pretty On Top said Thursday.
Pretty On Top added in an email that Lodge Grass' game against Forsyth on Friday is still on as scheduled. Lame Deer was scheduled to play Baker.
Pretty On Top said the Indians-Morning Stars game will be rescheduled. The teams also are due to play Feb. 15.
Lodge Grass (8-0) and Lame Deer (8-0) are unbeaten and feature two of the state's premier players in the Indians' Damon Gros Ventre and the Morning Stars' Journey Emerson.
