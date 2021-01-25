BILLINGS — A miraculous fourth quarter shook up the 406mtsports.com Class C boys basketball rankings.
On Saturday, Chinook led Fort Benton 51-32 going into the fourth quarter. The Longhorns outscored the Sugarbeeters 25-4 in the final eight minutes, winning on a William Ullery layup as time expired. The game dropped Chinook from No. 4 to No. 10 in Class C and lifted Fort Benton from unranked to No. 9.
Bridger also entered the Class C rankings, at No. 8. Previous No. 7 Fairview and No. 9 Terry fell out of the rankings after losses to top-ranked Scobey and unranked Broadus, respectively.
Belt replaced Chinook at No. 4 after winning at Class B No. 7 Fairfield 41-40 on Saturday. Froid-Lake moved up one spot to No. 5 despite suffering its first loss of the season, 57-54 at Scobey. Valley Christian rose two spots to No. 6 and Dodson, which canceled two games last week because of COVID-19, jumped from No. 10 to No. 7.
Missoula Sentinel remained No. 1 and Billings Skyview remained No. 4 in Class AA. The other three slots changed, thanks to Bozeman’s 76-73 win over Great Falls on Saturday. Bozeman is now No. 3, while Great Falls fell from No. 2 to No. 5.
Missoula Hellgate, which moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 in Class AA after beating Butte on an overtime buzzer beater, will host Sentinel on Thursday. Skyview will play at Great Falls the same day.
Lewistown joined the Class A rankings at No. 5 thanks to wins of 68-61 at then-No. 3 Billings Central on Tuesday and 71-61 over Class B now-No. 4 Huntley Project on Thursday.
Now-No. 3 Polson and No. 4 Frenchtown each moved up one spot in the Class A rankings. Both teams will face top-ranked Dillon this week.
Manhattan dropped two spots in Class B to No. 6 following a 62-41 loss at Class C No. 2 Manhattan Christian, which will host No. 3 Twin Bridges on Friday.
Red Lodge replaced Thompson Falls at No. 10 in Class B.
Class AA
1. Missoula Sentinel (5-0)
2. Missoula Hellgate (4-1) (+1)
3. Bozeman (4-1) (Previously unranked)
4. Billings Skyview (4-1)
5. Great Falls (4-1) (-3)
Class A
1. Dillon (6-0)
2. Laurel (6-1)
3. Polson (6-0) (+1)
4. Frenchtown (6-1) (+1)
5. Lewistown (5-2) (Previously unranked)
Class B
1. Lodge Grass (6-1)
2. Shelby (8-0)
3. Deer Lodge (3-0)
4. Huntley Project (6-2) (+1)
5. Malta (3-1) (+1)
6. Manhattan (4-1) (-2)
7. Fairfield (5-2)
8. Harlem (2-1)
9. Florence-Carlton (4-1)
10. Red Lodge (7-1) (Previously unranked)
Class C
1. Scobey (8-0)
2. Manhattan Christian (9-0)
3. Twin Bridges (8-0)
4. Belt (7-0) (+1)
5. Froid-Lake (7-1) (+1)
6. Valley Christian (9-0) (+2)
7. Dodson (6-0) (+3)
8. Bridger (7-0) (Previously unranked)
9. Fort Benton (8-1) (Previously unranked)
10. Chinook (7-1) (-6)
