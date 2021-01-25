Fort Benton's Lane and Ullery

Fort Benton's Max Lane, right, hugs William Ullery, left, following their Class C state quarterfinal win over Twin Bridges on March 11, 2020 in Missoula. Ullery made a buzzer-beating layup against Chinook on Saturday.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

BILLINGS — A miraculous fourth quarter shook up the 406mtsports.com Class C boys basketball rankings.

On Saturday, Chinook led Fort Benton 51-32 going into the fourth quarter. The Longhorns outscored the Sugarbeeters 25-4 in the final eight minutes, winning on a William Ullery layup as time expired. The game dropped Chinook from No. 4 to No. 10 in Class C and lifted Fort Benton from unranked to No. 9.

Bridger also entered the Class C rankings, at No. 8. Previous No. 7 Fairview and No. 9 Terry fell out of the rankings after losses to top-ranked Scobey and unranked Broadus, respectively.

Belt replaced Chinook at No. 4 after winning at Class B No. 7 Fairfield 41-40 on Saturday. Froid-Lake moved up one spot to No. 5 despite suffering its first loss of the season, 57-54 at Scobey. Valley Christian rose two spots to No. 6 and Dodson, which canceled two games last week because of COVID-19, jumped from No. 10 to No. 7.

Missoula Sentinel remained No. 1 and Billings Skyview remained No. 4 in Class AA. The other three slots changed, thanks to Bozeman’s 76-73 win over Great Falls on Saturday. Bozeman is now No. 3, while Great Falls fell from No. 2 to No. 5.

Missoula Hellgate, which moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 in Class AA after beating Butte on an overtime buzzer beater, will host Sentinel on Thursday. Skyview will play at Great Falls the same day.

Lewistown joined the Class A rankings at No. 5 thanks to wins of 68-61 at then-No. 3 Billings Central on Tuesday and 71-61 over Class B now-No. 4 Huntley Project on Thursday.

Now-No. 3 Polson and No. 4 Frenchtown each moved up one spot in the Class A rankings. Both teams will face top-ranked Dillon this week.

Manhattan dropped two spots in Class B to No. 6 following a 62-41 loss at Class C No. 2 Manhattan Christian, which will host No. 3 Twin Bridges on Friday.

Red Lodge replaced Thompson Falls at No. 10 in Class B.

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (5-0)

2. Missoula Hellgate (4-1) (+1)

3. Bozeman (4-1) (Previously unranked)

4. Billings Skyview (4-1)

5. Great Falls (4-1) (-3)

Class A

1. Dillon (6-0)

2. Laurel (6-1)

3. Polson (6-0) (+1)

4. Frenchtown (6-1) (+1)

5. Lewistown (5-2) (Previously unranked)

Class B

1. Lodge Grass (6-1)

2. Shelby (8-0)

3. Deer Lodge (3-0)

4. Huntley Project (6-2) (+1)

5. Malta (3-1) (+1)

6. Manhattan (4-1) (-2)

7. Fairfield (5-2)

8. Harlem (2-1)

9. Florence-Carlton (4-1)

10. Red Lodge (7-1) (Previously unranked)

Class C

1. Scobey (8-0)

2. Manhattan Christian (9-0)

3. Twin Bridges (8-0)

4. Belt (7-0) (+1)

5. Froid-Lake (7-1) (+1)

6. Valley Christian (9-0) (+2)

7. Dodson (6-0) (+3)

8. Bridger (7-0) (Previously unranked)

9. Fort Benton (8-1) (Previously unranked)

10. Chinook (7-1) (-6)

406mtsports.com's Victor Flores, Frank Gogola, Chris Peterson and Mike Scherting contributed to this week's rankings.

Disagree with the rankings, or have a question? Email Victor at victor.flores@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments