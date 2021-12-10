BILLINGS — When Damon Gros Ventre and his teammates walked into the Lockwood High School gym Friday at the Class B Tip Off, a large section of Lodge Grass fans gave them a big ovation.
At first, the applause seemed out of place, especially during what was a nondescript moment of a game between Shepherd and Wolf Point. But it soon became clear: On the heels of consecutive Class B state titles, Gros Ventre and Lodge Grass are carrying on their shoulders the hopes of their community, which hasn’t seen this kind of boys basketball success in three decades.
“Having them behind us, it means a lot,” Gros Ventre said before the Indians’ season opener against Harlem. “It adds fuel to the fire for us.”
Two seasons ago, Lodge Grass shared the state championship with Fairfield when the pandemic put a halt to tournaments across the state. But last year the Indians grabbed a solo crown with a win over Southern B rival Manhattan.
This year they’re seeking a third consecutive title, which hasn’t been done in Lodge Grass since the school’s legendary teams from 1988-90, led by the transcendent Elvis Old Bull.
This current Lodge Grass group has drawn comparisons to those teams of 30 years ago. This season, the Indians are wearing throwback uniforms from those years. Specifically, the 6-foot-5 Gros Ventre has evoked memories of the late Old Bull, and stands roughly 500 points shy of Old Bull’s school scoring record of 1,984 points.
Old Bull, by the way, was Gros Ventre's great uncle.
Gros Ventre, who acknowledges the heightened attention he receives, isn’t interested in point totals or records. His focus is on the season at hand.
“For me, I just tune that out. I just want to win,” he said. “That’s the main goal, winning. I don’t really keep track of the points as much. It’s all about winning and that’s it.
“If it happens, it’ll be good. But it’s one game at a time and pushing our way toward March again.”
Lodge Grass coach Josh Stewart said Gros Ventre, who scored 57 points against Joliet last season, is approaching the season both hungry and humble.
“He knows that he’s been mentioned in a lot of conversations, but he says this is a brotherhood. We all do it together,” Stewart said. “He totally gets it. He wants everyone on the team to be better, and he’s one of the ones that jumps out first to do the work.”
Gros Ventre is joined by a couple of key seniors in Ty Moccasin and D.C. Stewart, and they’ll lead the Indians’ push for more hardware. All three are returning starters for a team Gros Ventre says can run 10 players deep.
Stewart said expectations remain high for a squad that went 19-4 a season ago.
“We’re just saying as long as we work hard and stay healthy, the sky is the limit,” Stewart said. “They know how to get there. These guys really broke through and learned how to win. Now they know. They know how to grind out games, they know how to play half court, run-and-gun, whatever.
“But they just trained themselves all summer, especially the seniors. They want to make a statement on their way out. It’s not going to be handed to us, and they know that for sure, so they’re really working hard for it.”
Lodge Grass, Manhattan and Huntley Project placed 1-2-3 at the state tournament last year, and all came out of the Southern B. Whether that division will be as loaded this season will be something to watch.
Either way, Gros Ventre and the Indians know the stakes — and what it takes. They beat Harlem on Friday, 77-74.
“We know we have a target on our back,” Gros Ventre said. “Everybody wants to beat us and everybody’s going to come out with their best game against us. We expect that, and we’re ready for it.”
“We always just say respect everyone and fear no one,” Stewart said. “Hopefully we’ll do what we know how to do; hopefully we’ll execute when we need to.”
If so, Lodge Grass will receive its greatest applause after the last game of the season.
