The team that Deer Lodge was at the beginning of the season is not who the Wardens are now.
“Starting out 0-2,” Deer Lodge head coach Dakota Norris said. “And getting our butts kicked by Manhattan Christian was a good humbling experience for these kids. We only returned one varsity starter, we knew the experience was going to be tough. It was a big deal for us to develop kids throughout the year, bring some kids along.”
The Wardens now prepare for their first Class B State Tournament since 2012 after finishing the regular season at 16-5, winning the District 6B title and making a run to the Western B divisional championship game to finish with the West’s No. 2 seed.
The lack of a rock-solid starting five gave Norris and Deer Lodge early problems, but the combination of development and competition within the Wardens ended up being the perfect recipe for late-season success.
“A couple of our leading scorers at this point didn’t start games early on in the year,” Norris said. “Midway through the year, we kind of decided that it was time to get going. Enough developing, let’s start winning and I think it’s really helped those kids.”
Winning hasn’t been a problem since the Wardens’ early issues as Deer Lodge rattled off 18 victories the rest of the way.
However, the Wardens’ last game before state was a loss, as Arlee won the divisional tournament in their first try since moving to Class B. The Wardens defeated the Warriors three times before the divisional tournament, but Arlee is similarly peaking after early stumbles.
Deer Lodge junior forward Aidan Thompson has been a benefactor of the internal competition in Powell County, and commented on the conflicting feelings of peaking in play, but also losing in the divisional championship game.
“We’ve lost some big games, like Arlee,” Thompson said. “And we started really cold. But we’ve been building a head of steam… We didn’t end divisionals how we wanted to, but we’re still alive and have a chance to prove ourselves.”
Thompson provides a valuable role in Norris’ defensive scheme, which has been a crucial aspect of the Wardens’ run to the state tournament, as the offense lost some of its late-season momentum at the divisional tournament.
Deer Lodge scored just 42, 49 and 48 points in their divisional games after putting up 73 and 64 on Anaconda and Arlee in the District 6B tournament less than a week prior.
However, the Wardens’ defense has not faltered, which senior Ethan Bossert credits to the fact that he and his fellow upperclassmen have committed to Norris’ defense.
“Ever since my freshman year,” Bossert said. “It’s been the ‘13’ defense. Since day one, our group of seniors have bought into it and taken pride in it. We’ve just gotten good at it.”
Norris added that defending was a major focus before the district and divisional tournaments.
“We really needed to buckle down on defense and start rebounding more,” Norris said. “We had some success with it, but I think that was a big part of the [divisional] championship game was that we gave up a few more offensive boards than we were hoping.”
The loss against Arlee was a damper on the divisional tournament, but as Thompson and Norris mentioned, Deer Lodge’s season still has a pulse as the Class B tournament in Butte draws near and that’s all that matters.
Norris backs his team’s momentum, and for good reason. The Deer Lodge coach believes that there may not be a team with more momentum in the tourney than the Wardens, save for a certain group of Warriors.
“We respect the heck out of all of our opponents,” Norris said. “At this point, with how our boys are playing and winning a lot of games at the end of the year, it’ll be harder to find a team hotter than us… Except for maybe Arlee.”
Deer Lodge takes on Three Forks in the opening round on Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Butte Civic Center.
