Lodge Grass’ starting five say a short prayer before their game against Hardin at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Jan. 30. The Indians will face Fairfield at the Metra on Saturday.

BILLINGS — Eleven months to the day after their Class B state title matchup was canceled, the Lodge Grass and Fairfield boys basketball teams will play each other.

The Indians (10-3), who are No. 1 in the 406mtsports.com Class B rankings, are scheduled to take on the No. 5 Eagles (9-4) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The Lodge Grass and Fairfield girls will tip off right before the boys at 5. The games can be streamed on NFHSnetwork.com.

Damon Gros Ventre plans to play Saturday for the Lodge Grass boys, the all-state junior announced on social media earlier this week. Gros Ventre missed the previous four games with a sprained ankle. 

Every Montana state basketball tournament was called off on March 13 because of COVID-19. As a result, none of the state title games were played, and the championship participants were crowned co-champions. Lodge Grass and Fairfield shared the State B boys title.

The Indians and Eagles might meet at the Metra again — the State B boys and girls tournaments will be held there from March 11-13.

