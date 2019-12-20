MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate allowed only 15 points in the second half of a 69-41 win over Belgrade at home on Friday night, but ask the Knights' boys basketball coach Jeff Hays and he will give you a list of things he would like his team to work on.
Actually, ask just about anyone around the 3-0 Knights and they will have at least something they want to improve on the defensive side of the ball.
“Too many things to list right now,” Hays said when asked what things he’d like to see his team improve. “I just think awareness and urgency, taking pride in squaring the basketball up, not getting beat off the dribble, being in help position, rebounding the basketball — it’s the foundation of a good, solid defense.”
All right, so now you know the 2019-20 iteration of the Hellgate boys basketball team is a little nitpicky. But pair an offense with three electric scorers in Rollie Worster, Abe Johnson and Cam LaRance with a strong defense that is coming off a season in which the Knights allowed just 41.7 points per game and, well, the math works itself out.
But even with the Knights still working to add a variety of zones to their repertoire, the defense still has plenty of teeth. Just ask Belgrade head coach Mike Deming, who saw his team make just four field goals over the final two quarters.
“They’re so athletic, they’re seniors, they’re strong kids, they anticipate well, they cover so much ground with quickness,” Deming said. “They’re really, really good and they play well together, they have each other’s back when somebody over plays, they’ve got somebody ready to help them.
“They’re very skilled and well coached.”
Perhaps the best example of this was early in the fourth quarter, when Johnson, a 6-foot-8 forward, chased down Belgrade guard Tate Bowler to prevent a score. Bowler tracked down a loose ball and turned with it. At that point, Johnson was just inside the free throw arc.
Somehow, some way, Johnson was able to get to Bowler before anyone on his team. It was an example of the unique versatility the Knights have and just how much raw talent they have to work with.
As with his coach, however, Johnson was still mildly critical of Hellgate’s defense, but that is to be expected. There are plenty of expectations on the Knights, who are coming off a run to the Class AA state title game.
“We missed some rotations, we weren’t in spots in the zone, we were all culprits of that, me included,” Johnson said. “Defense is going to be important going forward … it’s going to be big going forward for us when shots aren’t falling and we can’t get other stuff going. It’s been good the first few games, but it needs to get better.”
The 41 points put up by Belgrade was the lowest opponent offensive output of the season allowed by Hellgate, which allowed 46 points to Billings West and 56 points to Billings Skyview in a season-opening road trip last weekend.
Worster had 19 of his game-high 25 points in the first half, while Johnson shot 14 free throws and ended the game with 18 points. LaRance added 14 points while Belgrade’s Wyatt Russell led the Panthers with 11.
The Knights did struggle on offense in the second half, as shots were open but just not falling. Hays felt that contributed a little bit to a few miscues on defense, all of which are things that Hellgate will be able to sharpen up as it heads into the holiday break.
The Knights will not play again until after the new year.
“Our guys were excited to play. Started off with a bang and I think we got a little too excited,” Hays said. “We played a little excited and rushed tonight, but those are experiences you can only have by playing these type of games.”
