DILLON — The Dillon Beavers protected their undefeated status on Saturday, winning 49-33 thanks to their size and speed advantage over the Butte Central Maroons.
The Beavers held a ten-point lead after the first quarter against a Butte Central team that struggled to score. After opening the game in a half-court-man set, the Beavers transitioned to a full-court trap in the second quarter.
While this put pressure on the Maroons, the Beavers also struggled to score during the second quarter. After a six-minute scoring drought, the Maroons gained momentum after Egan Lester and Dougie Peoples hit 3-pointers, cutting the deficit to nine at halftime.
"I think we adjusted with effort and a sense of fearlessness," said Butte Central coach Brodie Kelly. "Late in the fourth quarter we were still in this thing, it was a dog fight. Not concentrating and not getting back in transition ended the turning point for us."
In the third quarter, the Beavers turned to a third defensive set, running a zone in hopes to force the Maroons to the perimeter. The game was up for grabs after three quarters, where the Beavers held a 39-28 lead.
The fourth quarter began sloppy for both teams, with the first three possessions resulting in turnovers. With just under five minutes remaining, the Beavers' run was too much for the Maroons to complete the comeback.
"It was a grind. We had a great defensive effort and had spurts on offense," said Dillon coach Terry Thomas. "I'm really proud of the team and that we're undefeated. We're working hard and they've executed well, they're performing at a really high level and we'll build on that going into the postseason."
Dougie Peoples led the Maroons with 10 points, while Jonathan Kirkley led the way for the Beavers with 22. The Beavers will host Frenchtown on Thursday, while the Maroons host Stevensville on Tuesday.
