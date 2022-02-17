BUTTE — While the Southwestern A district basketball tournament tipped off for the boys and girls Thursday, the Dillon Beavers had an extra day to prepare for the start of their postseason run.
The Beavers’ boys and girls teams both earned No. 1 seeds in the district tournament after impressive 2021-22 regular seasons, and both finished the season as Class A’s No. 2 team in the state.
The two squads mirror each other in more way than just overall success. They are also highlighted by athletes who prefer an up-tempo pace of play.
“We have a saying: ‘Embrace the pace,’” said girls coach John Hansen. “We feel like we're one of the fastest teams, so we should be able to get up and down with our depth, rotate people and kind of exhaust the other team.”
Dillon’s boys tend to gravitate toward a similar strategy. As coach Terry Thomas points out it starts on the defensive end with captains Jonathan Kirkley and Connor Curnow.
"Kirkley on the outside does such a good job, again starting with defense, and then being able to try to get deflections and steals," Thomas said after Dillon defeated Class AA Butte High. "Then once he gets in the open floor, he's really good at finishing.
"And then Connor inside is really strong, aggressive and he knows how to kind of anticipate the rebounds. He's just kind of got that knack. Some folks have it."
Curnow and Kirkley, who average 17 and 12 points per game, account for a majority of the production on the offensive end. But once the Beavers get into a rhythm, they can pour it on against the even the toughest defenses Class A has to offer.
Their highest point total of the season came during a 74-57 rout of rival Butte Central, the best defensive team in the state with the Maroons holding teams to fewer than 40 points per game. During that game, in addition to Curnow being his usual-dominant self with 25 points, 6-foot-8 Callahan Hoffman also went off for 18 points.
"Some of our inside kids are pretty good, and pretty big and strong," Thomas said during an interview earlier this season. "So that is one of our advantages. We try to use it. They do a good job on the boards and then trying to create scoring opportunities inside, especially off of offensive rebounds and that type of stuff."
The Beavers also had a stretch during that Butte Central game, spanning from the end of the second quarter through half of the third quarter, where they scored on 22 out of 25 possessions. That dominant stretch also included a 23-0 run against the No. 3 ranked team in Class A.
Long story, short: they’ll make you pay for mistakes.
Thomas’ squad comes into the district tournament with a 16-2 record, with the only losses coming to No. 1 Lewistown and No. 3 Butte Central.
Hansen’s girls squad is led by Ainsley Shipman’s 13 points per game, but will usually have multiple players in the lineup hovering around or in double-digit scoring. Halle Fitzgerald and Lauryn Petersen both average about 8.5 points per game.
Like Hansen alluded to, Dillon’s speed and depth allow them to wear teams down as the Beavs can usually play 10 or more players in every game.
“We typically suit up 13 girls for varsity, and majority of them are going to play,” Hansen said. “A majority of the games we will put in rotations where we're subbing five in and five out, just to keep people fresh.”
And the approach has worked well. Dillon is 17-0 against Class A opponents this season. The Beavers’ only blemish came back on Jan. 11 at Class AA Butte High.
Dillon’s girls will square off with Stevensville at 2 p.m. Friday. The Beavs have outscored the Yellowjackets 112-37 this season. The boys will face Hamilton at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.