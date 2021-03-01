MILES CITY — Dillon Gee poured in 22 points to lead Broadus over Melstone 49-43 on Monday night in a Southern C Divisional challenge game that lifts the Hawks into the Class C state basketball tournament for the first time since 2014.
Marcus Mader and Johnny Richards scored nine points apiece for Broadus (16-5), which led 18-10 after one quarter and 26-15 at halftime before the Broncs mounted a second-half push.
Bryce Grebe led all scorers with 25 points for Melstone (19-4). Tyler Kombol backed him with nine.
Broadus defeated Plenty Coups 62-42 and Harlowton-Ryegate 74-64 in overtime in the divisional last week before falling to eventual champion Bridger 65-50 in the final. Melstone earned its crack at the Hawks after downing Broadview-Lavina 52-32, losing to Bridger 49-43, defeating Plenty Coups 60-41 and then outlasting Harlowton-Ryegate 51-49 in overtime in the consolation final.
The Class C state tournament begins March 10 in Lockwood.
