DILLON – Timing is everything. For the Dillon Beavers, the Class A state tournament is coming at the perfect time.
The Beavers have won five of their last six games and recently took third-place at the Western A divisional tournament.
“It was a really good weekend for us. Our guys have worked so hard all year and because of that, we feel like we are peaking at the right time,” Dillon head coach Terry Thomas said.
At the Western A divisional tournament in Ronan, the Beavers showcased why they are they a serious threat to any team. In the semifinals, they lost a tight three-point game to Butte Central, the defending state champions.
A victory over Columbia Falls clinched a spot for Dillon at the state tournament and put them in the third-place game against Hamilton.
The Beavers lost two games to Hamilton during the regular season by a combined three points. They avenged those losses with a two-point win to earn the No. 3 seed out of Western A.
“We’re feeling pretty good, the divisional tournament definitely gave us some confidence. We’re ready to go and show everybody what we can do,” sophomore Carter Curnow said.
Dillon enters state with a record of 16-6. The six losses have come from only three different teams.
They lost to an undefeated Lewistown team on Dec. 9, 2022, by nine points, the closest anyone has played the Golden Eagles all season.
The other five defeats came from conference foes, Hamilton and Butte Central.
Dillon has lost to the best of the best, and in the most recent matchups they have looked much improved.
“We just need to win a couple more possessions in those games. Our conference is strong and has some of the best teams in the state, so we feel like it has prepared us for the state tournament,” senior Eli Nourse said.
The Southwest A conference has served as a good primer for the matchups the Beavers will have in Bozeman.
Four of the seven teams from the conference qualified for the state tournament, proving to be the top four teams from Western A.
There is plenty of reason for Dillon to have confidence entering the weekend. The Beavs have played four of the other seven teams in the bracket and are playing some of their best basketball as of late.
“It’s a good sign for us, we’ve been in every game throughout the course of the year and we’ve earned our victories. We feel good about where we’re at,” Thomas said.
In a tournament where many Class A basketball fans are anticipating a state title rematch between Butte Central and Lewistown, Dillon could be a team that surprises people given the way it has competed against the state's top teams.
The Beavers open it up with a game against Glendive on Thursday at noon. A win could set up a potential semifinal matchup with Butte Central, which would be the fourth meeting between the teams this season.
There is a big challenge ahead, but the Dillon players feel prepared for the environment. It is the third consecutive trip to state for the Beavers.
Last season, they lost by two points to Lewistown in the semifinals.
“The atmosphere at state is like no other. There are so many great teams there, we just need stick to our fundamentals and keep playing like we have all year,” Nourse said.
Dillon’s last state title came in 2017. In Thomas’ final season at the helm, the head coach will be going for his sixth championship.
It is a program with plenty of experience at the state tournament, and this team has the potential to add to the trophy case.
“Any time you can make it to state, it’s so much fun. There’s a lot of energy and the players have worked hard for years to get to this point, so it’s very special,” Thomas said.
