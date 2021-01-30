FRENCHTOWN — During a short run that brought Frenchtown within six points of top-ranked Dillon late in the fourth quarter, the gymnasium roared with approval.
It was loud as Dillon eventually pulled away for a 57-48 win over the Broncs. Well over 200 fans were in attendance at the event, most packed into the lower bowl of the arena, and they made their presence known.
"It's a really big win, especially, you know, to go on the road and play," Dillon head coach Terry Thomas said. "They've got a great basketball team with some real athletes and know how to play ... to come on the road here and walk away with a win is really big."
Jace Fitzgerald and Cole Truman combined for 29 of Dillon's points, while Frenchtown's Devin Shelton led all scorers with 18 points. The Beavers moved to 8-0 on the year, while Frenchtown fell to 7-3.
"We kind of just dug ourselves a big hole, it was our third game of the week and we competed well in the first half, and then we kind of came out sluggish," Frenchtown head coach Brandon Robbins said. "We executed well, we just dug a big hole.
It was certainly a tough win in a somewhat tough road environment, a stark contrast in atmosphere to games at Missoula County Public Schools and the University of Montana this year.
MCPS has strict policies regarding attendance at its games, limiting student athletes to two tickets per player and only recently has allowed junior varsity competition to start. UM has restricted attendance at its sporting events to two family members per player.
But that was not the case 10 miles down the road in Frenchtown on Saturday night, as each side of a loud home and away section had much to cheer about. Trailing by two points late in the second quarter, Dillon senior Jace Fitzgerald hit a 3-pointer from the wing with 1.4 seconds left in the frame to give the Beavers a 25-20 lead at the break.
Dillon hit five 3-point attempts on the night, three of which came in the second half.
"We've done a really nice job of being unselfish and advancing the ball up the court sometimes, even though it's not necessarily a fast break for a layup, we can get up there and see of there's some room to operate and the kids had the confidence to knock down the shot," Thomas said.
Dillon was also aggressive on defense and used a 12-2 run to build a 45-28 lead by the early goings of the fourth quarter. But Frenchtown responded and trimmed the lead to 48-44 with 3:07 left in the game off a 3-point shot from Wyatt Hayes, who finished with 12 points on the night.
But the Beavers hit free throws down the stretch and got turnovers, which had plagued Frenchtown throughout the game.
"They had some really big shots, and timing, and anytime we tried to make a comeback and extend the game, they hit free throws that really kind of closed the door and didn't allow us to really have a better chance at making a comeback," Robbins said. "They're a really good team, and I think we got a really good team, but we still have some things we need to work on."
For two of the best teams in the Southwest A, it was certainly a battle, and the two schools will meet again on Feb. 11 in Dillon. Next up for the Broncs, though, is a Stevensville team they've already beat, 83-44.
Dillon will also play the Yellowjackets next, as they are off until Feb. 4.
