All-State and All-Conference honors were announced Monday in a press release from District 12C.
The boys' first team All-Conference, All-State had a whopping twelve members. That squad was comprised of: Manhattan Christian's Caidin Hill, Twin Bridges' Charlie Kruer, Harrison's Luke Cima, Manhattan Christian's Seth Amunrud, Ennis' Ian Swanson, Twin Bridges' Matt Kaiser, Shields Valley's Aidan Jenkins, Manhattan Christian's Tebarek Hill, Shields Valley's Dylan Flatt, Ennis' Brand Ostler, Twin Bridges' Tate Smith and Sheridan's Kaiden Batzler.
One person was named to second team All-Conference, All-State, Gardiner's Taylor Rose.
Second team All-Conference was as follows: Lone Peak's Michael Romney, West Yellowstone's Taylor Hales, Lima's Walker Nygren, Manhattan Christian's Logan Leep, Harrison's Jackson Nye, Shields Valley's Kaden Acosta, West Yellowstone's Blake Loomis, White Sulphur Springs' Caden West and Twin Bridges' Connor Nye.
Seven players made the girls first team All-Conference, All-State team. They were: Manhattan Christian's Kiersten Van Kirk, West Yellowstone's Emmie Collins, Manhattan Christian's Eliana Kuperus, Ennis' Landri Paladichuck, Shields Valley's Morgan Fairchild, Gardiner's Sophia Darr and Shields Valley's Aspen Sanderson.
Manhattan Christian's Taylor DeVries, Twin Bridges' Lexi Stockett and Lone Peak's Maddie Cone were named first team All-Conference.
Second team All-Conference was as follows: Gardiner's Ellie Reinertson, Ennis' Marlyssa Ledgerwood, Shields Valley's Jaeli Jenkins, Manhattan Christian's Grace Aamot, Gardiner's Alexis McDonald, White Sulphur Springs' Kenzie Hereim, Ennis' Shelby Klein, Twin Bridges' Callie Kaiser, Ennis' Jenna Snider and Lima's Gracie Bravo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.