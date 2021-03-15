BUTTE — The standout basketball players in District 5B received accolades Monday, as the girls and boys All-State and All-Conference teams were announced in a press release from the district.
The girls All-State team included two players from undefeated state champion Big Timber, Bailey Finn and Emily Cooley. Joining Finn and Cooley were Jefferson's Rachel Van Blaricom and Whitehall's Brynna Wolfe.
The All-Conference first team, in addition to Wolfe, Van Blaricom, Cooley and Finn, had Big Timber's Hailee Brandon and Whitehall's Jada Clarkson.
The second team was as follows: Jefferson's Dakota Edmisten, Big Timber's Alyssa Boshart, Three Forks' Jaden Woodland, Jefferson's Cia Stuber, Townsend's Charlotte Watson and Whitehall's Meagan Johnson.
Like the girls, the boys All-State team included two players from the best team in the district, state tournament runner-up Manhattan. Joining Manhattan's Tate Bowler and Caden Holgate were Townsend's Gaven Vandenacre and Three Forks' Owen Long.
Jefferson's Trent McMaster and Whitehall's Brendan Wagner were selected to the All-Conference first team along with the all-state players listed above.
The second team was as follows: Three Forks' Austin Allen, Jefferson's Joey Visser, Townsend's Trey Hoveland, Manhattan's Finn Tesoro, Big Timber's Tristin Mastzik and Townsend's Ryan Racht.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.