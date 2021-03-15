Rachel Charlotte.jpg

Townsend's Charlotte Watson (23) and Jefferson's Rachel Van Blaricom (11) were both named to the District 5B all-conference team. (John Smith photo)

BUTTE — The standout basketball players in District 5B received accolades Monday, as the girls and boys All-State and All-Conference teams were announced in a press release from the district.

The girls All-State team included two players from undefeated state champion Big Timber, Bailey Finn and Emily Cooley. Joining Finn and Cooley were Jefferson's Rachel Van Blaricom and Whitehall's Brynna Wolfe.

The All-Conference first team, in addition to Wolfe, Van Blaricom, Cooley and Finn, had Big Timber's Hailee Brandon and Whitehall's Jada Clarkson.

The second team was as follows: Jefferson's Dakota Edmisten, Big Timber's Alyssa Boshart, Three Forks' Jaden Woodland, Jefferson's Cia Stuber, Townsend's Charlotte Watson and Whitehall's Meagan Johnson. 

Like the girls, the boys All-State team included two players from the best team in the district, state tournament runner-up Manhattan. Joining Manhattan's Tate Bowler and Caden Holgate were Townsend's Gaven Vandenacre and Three Forks' Owen Long.

Jefferson's Trent McMaster and Whitehall's Brendan Wagner were selected to the All-Conference first team along with the all-state players listed above.

The second team was as follows: Three Forks' Austin Allen, Jefferson's Joey Visser, Townsend's Trey Hoveland, Manhattan's Finn Tesoro, Big Timber's Tristin Mastzik and Townsend's Ryan Racht. 

