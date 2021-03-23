The standout basketball players and coaches from District 6B received recognition Tuesday for their accomplishments during the 2020-21 season.
A release from the district named the All-State and All-Conference teams, along with coaches of the year.
Anaconda's Andy Saltenberger and Florence's Jordan Wittmier won coach of the year for the girls and boys, respectively.
Headlining the first team All-State were Florence's Lani Walker and Natalie Clevenger. Anaconda's Mia Sullivan-Sanders completed the first team All-State.
Three players were named first team All-Conference: Florence's Kasidy Yeoman, Anaconda's Makena Patrick and Loyola's Kelsey Esh.
The second team All-Conference was as follows: Florence's Kolbi Wood, Deer Lodge's Makenzi Meagher, Anaconda's Megan Reich, Deer Lodge's Taryn Lamb, Florence's Kylie Kovatch and Anaconda's Sami Johnson.
Florence also landed two players on the boys' first team All-State team, Beau Neal and Eli Pederson. Deer Lodge's Ozzie King rounded on the All-State first team.
Deer Lodge's Logan Nicholson, Anaconda's Eli Saltenberger and Loyola's Will Burns were named first team All-Conference.
The second team All-Conference was as follows: Loyola's Raef Konzen, Florence's J.P. Briney, Deer Lodge's Aldan Thompson, Anaconda's Braedon Sawyer, Arlee's Levi Fullerton, Florence's Levi Posey, Loyola's Finn Richardson, Deer Lodge's Brodey Freeman and Anaconda's Landon Hurley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.