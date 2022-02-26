Dougie Peoples was brilliant again. The standout Maroons junior torched Dillon for 28 points Saturday night in Hamilton as Butte Central defeated the Beavers 63-47 for the Western A championship. The win gives the Maroons a No. 1 seed at the state tournament.
"He was just amazing again," said Maroons coach Brodie Kelly. "As great a player as he is, I just feel like took it up a whole 'nother notch this weekend. I mean it's so much fun to coach and for guys to play with him."
When the Beavs' defense did send help and collapse the defense on Peoples, the Central supporting cast was lethal from the perimeter.
"We were finding the open man," Kelly said. "Bryson (Sestrich) stretched the defense a number of times when they were helping off him. And then we had Eric (Loos) clean up underneath. And then Kyle (Holter) cutting a number of times, and he opened the game with two 3s; those icebreakers got us rolling. It really was contributions across the board."
Loos finished with 12 points, Sestrich 10 and Holter had eight.
Kelly also pointed out the strong effort by Joseph Sehulster doing the dirty work down low guarding 6-foot-8 Callan Hoffman, Dillon's post.
"Joseph did a great job for us," Kelly said.
Central jumped out to a lead early and were able to keep the Beavers at bay for the rest of the game. The execution of that process against a team like Dillon is easier said than done.
"We did a good job playing with composure protecting the lead in that fourth quarter," Kelly said. "It's hard. It's really hard to play with the lead because the other team plays with such urgency, and they're just more aggressive. It's a different game like that."
Connor Curnow finished with 19 points for Dillon, while Jonathan Kirkley and Hoffman each had six.
Falcons take Western C
The Twin Bridges girls basketball team will be back at the state tournament for the first time since 2018.
Allie Dale led the way with 22 points and brought in six rebounds, and Kyle Pancost added eight points and nine boards as the Falcons built a 12-point lead after three quarters and held on to knock off Manhattan Christian 45-41 on Saturday in Frenchtown. It was Twin Bridges' second time beating the Eagles this season, with this time being for the Western C divisional crown.
“I was so very happy with the outcome, very happy with how the girls played,” said Falcons coach Hannah Konen. “Playing a team three times in one season, you kind of anticipate what each other is going to do and I’m just proud of our girls for being able to execute when the stakes are really high.”
The teams were knotted at 23-all at halftime before Twin Bridges took off with a 15-3 run over the next eight minutes.
“I'm actually kind of kicking myself for not pulling out of our press a little bit earlier,” Konen said. “Grace (Aamot) was doing a good job getting out in transition. And we got beat on that quite a few times. But in the half court, we switched to a zone this week. The girls just loved it, they ate it up. They were rotating super well. They rebound a decent out of it. And so I just think it's a Christian and have their their normal game that they see from us.
Aamot scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds, Ava Bellach provided 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Natalie Walhof chipped in with 11 boards for Manhattan Christian, which suffered its only other defeat this season Jan. 28 at Twin Bridges.
Dillon girls avenge loss to Hamilton for Western C championship
Lauryn Peterson's 18 points paved the way and Ainsley Shipman backed her with 13 for the Beavers, who regrouped from a four-point halftime hole to whip the Broncs 53-37 and win the divisional title. Dillon will have a No. 1 seed at the Class A state tournament.
The main difference between the two halves, according to Beavers coach John Hansen, was defending without fouling. Aside from the obvious which is that scoring at the free-throw line is easy, Dillon wasn't able to use its press effectively. Once the fouls stopped, the Beavers were able to get into the rhythm they wanted.
"We stopped fouling and we could press them," Hansen said. "All of a sudden, that kind of wore on them a little bit. But I'm just very proud of our girls, just the composure we showed; two games in a row where we're down at halftime, and we didn't we didn't fade. We didn't panic and we played like we're capable of playing, and we had great leadership."
Dillon outscored Hamilton 19-7 in the third quarter and by seven more in the fourth.
"We did a lot better job this game of just sharing the ball," Hansen said. "Last week we kind of panicked and we did a lot of one-pass shots. This week, I thought we attacked their zone, we kicked out for shots and the girls made shots, just like we knew they're capable of doing. They played with great composure, great confidence and I thought that was a big difference in the second half."
Layne Kearns scored 15 points and Taryn Searle 13 for Hamilton.
Central girls secure state-tournament berth
Brooke Badovinac poured in 22, Sofee Thatcher pumped in 18 and Butte Central coach Meg Murphy got her wish. The Maroons qualified for the Class A state tournament by taking fifth at the Western A divisionals in Hamilton after defeating Stevensville 56-32.
"We get a trip to the state tournament," said Murphy, who is in her final season coaching Butte Central. "Can't complain about that."
The Maroons jumped on the Yellowjackets 15-1 in the first quarter. Stevi clawed back into it before halftime, but Central pulled away during the second half. The win for the Maroons came following a grueling defeat earlier in the day.
"We jumped out quick," Murphy said. "And then we just kind of laid back and didn't take care of things right away. But then they got it together there in the third quarter and started causing some issues. So I was proud of them. That's a lot of games to play and they did a great job."
The Maroons were playing in the 5th-6th-place game after falling to Columbia Falls.
Grace Gedlaman paced the Wildkats with 15 points while Hope McAtee and Maddie Robison each had 12, as the top-seeded Wildkats defeated No. 3 Butte Central 44-42 in the Western A consolation semifinal.
The Maroons trailed by as many as 12 during the first half, but grinded their way back as they entered the fourth quarter tied with the Wildkats at 35-all.
Central trailed again 41-39 with just under four minutes to play, but Badovinac came down and drained a 3-pointer to make it 42-41. Columbia Falls answered back with two on the next possession to take the lead back.
The Maroons had their chances late in the game. Still down by one, Badovinac drew a foul with 2:12 to go but uncharacteristically missed both free throws. The Central press forced a turnover in the backcourt, but once again the Maroons came up empty at the rim.
Still trailing just 43-42, Payton Hartwick helped give Central an extra life by drawing a charge with 1:17 left. Coach Meg Murphy called timeout with 1:13 left and then again with 32.6 seconds left.
The result was another empty possession for the Maroons, who were then forced to foul. The Wildkats managed 1 of 2 from the stripe, giving them a 44-42 lead.
After a Central timeout with 6.9 seconds to go, the Wildkats defense swarmed Badovinac and left with a Brenna Foley with a corner-3. Like several other shots before that for the Maroons during the final stretch, it just rimmed out.
Badovinac led all scorers with 20 points and Thatcher added nine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.