HELENA — With just over three seconds left on the clock in a recent game against Missoula Sentinel, Helena Capital trailed by one and had to go the length of the floor for a game-winning attempt.
It’s a situation that would flummox most teams. But not the Bruins.
Why? They’ve got Brayden Koch.
The player many have called the best in the high school game in Montana ran off a screen, caught the inbound pass, dribbled behind his back, and broke the hearts of the Spartans as his 3-pointer beat the buzzer and hit nothing but net.
In short, it was quintessential Koch.
“It was a pretty simple play really,” Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. “Just trying to create space for your best player and let him do the rest and I thought he showed great poise. I think a lot of kids would have shot that earlier but it was great awareness on his part.”
It wasn’t the first time Koch has shown an ability to make the extraordinary seem routine.
Another instance was a tip-in earlier this season against Missoula Big Sky on a play that started with 0.5 seconds on the clock. Other examples include recording seven slam dunks in a single game or going 10-for-10 from 3-point range over two games in 2021, not to mention averaging 21.8 points in six career state tournament games.
If Koch seems calm under pressure, it’s because he is.
“Basketball is a joyful experience for him,” Almquist said. “That’s where he’s comfortable on the basketball court and he’s confident but he’s not arrogant. He’s got what we call around here 'earned confidence.' He’s put the work in, so he should be confident in what he’s doing and I think he really relies and trusts on that.”
The work, as some would call it, for Koch, started when he was introduced to the game around the age of three by his dad, a former Helena High player, and his brother, a former Bruin.
“Ever since I was about 3. I started playing with my brother and my dad,” Koch said. “We would always go shooting and I just always had a basketball around.”
Over the years, that hasn’t changed.
“I’ve never seen someone touch a basketball as much as him,” Capital teammate Hayden Opitz said. “It seems like everything he wants to do is related to basketball.”
For Koch, the explanation is simple: basketball is his priority.
“I was always basketball-driven,” he said. “It was my first priority over everything else. Playing basketball is something I’ve always wanted to do and I’ve pushed myself to be the best that I can be.”
That’s something Almquist can affirm.
“I know how often he’s called (for me) to open the gym,” he said. “And I know this (CHS) isn’t the only gym he goes to.”
But Brayden Koch spending time in a gym, honing his craft, isn’t anything new.
“I’ve seen him put the work in since he was a little kid in first/second grade,” Almquist said. “It’s not just since high school and he’s made some sacrifices, being a teenage kid, to be able to put all that time in.”
The work the senior has invested in his game is evident and his impact at the high school level was felt almost immediately.
While Koch played sparingly as a freshman, he became a full-time starter as a sophomore and led Capital in scoring at 13.3 points per game.
The Bruins won a game at the Class AA state tournament that year but lost a quarterfinal matchup against Great Falls High in a game that saw Koch connect on eight 3-pointers (8-for-9), including a deep three with just seconds remaining that sent the game to overtime. In two games, he made 12 triples as Capital knocked off Butte in loser-out action before the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
Last season, after every other Capital starter graduated from the 2020 state tournament team, Koch led the Bruins back. They defeated Bozeman to reach the semifinals (and later Butte in loser-out) before falling to Great Falls and Missoula Sentinel to finish fourth.
Butte coach Matt Luedtke has seen Koch eight times over the past three seasons and he’s gotten a first-hand view of just how dangerous Koch can be, going 0-8 against him and the Bruins.
“He’s the hardest player in the state to guard. I would put money on that,” he said. “He’s just so smooth and so intelligent, I don’t think there is a better player in the whole state.”
Koch’s numbers over the last three seasons back that up.
Despite missing four non-conference games due to the pandemic and likely a couple because of divisionals (no tournament in 2021), as well as four this season due to illness, Koch is still the Capital record holder with 132 career 3-pointers, as well as the single-season record holder with 52.
His scoring average has also increased notably from year to year, going up by five points to 18.6 as a junior, then again to 21.7 as a senior, which equals a career average of 17.5. He has a career point total of 967, meaning he should hit 1,000 points this week at the Western AA Divisional Tournament starting Thursday at Carroll College, where the 16-2 Bruins enter as the No. 1 seed.
“You can see the improvement with him from year to year,” Almquist said. “And in high school, you aren’t with them all the time. You have to rely on them to do their own skill development and when we talked to him after his freshman year and told him what he needed to get better at, we came back and he was better at it. And he did the same thing as a sophomore and a junior. He is very, very coachable and he’s very appreciative of coaching. He understands what I say to him is what I think will help him get better and help the team win, and that’s what he’s all about so he does it.”
While Koch’s scoring numbers are impressive, his efficiency also stands out.
Despite being a perimeter-oriented player, he’s shot 51 percent from the field for his career and 46 percent from 3-point range. For good measure, the 2021 all-state selection also has 109 career steals.
“Sometimes you have guys who can really shoot it,” Almquist said. “And sometimes, you have guys who can really handle the ball. He’s effective both ways and how many kids do you see that have a mid-range like his? He can come off screens, hit floaters — he can hit jumpers from a long ways out, he can go attack a rim and get a dunk. He’s just very versatile, so when you are defending him, there are a lot of things to consider.”
Koch's teams have also won — a lot. The Bruins are 6-0 against Helena High during his three seasons as a starter and have a record of 41-13 overall.
At 6-foot-3, quick and athletic, Koch has plenty of natural gifts. Yet, he’s got more than talent and when challenged, just as he was by his head coach after scoring zero points in the first half last Saturday against Butte, he responds, as he did with 22 in the second half against the Bulldogs.
“He appreciates being coached and held accountable,” Almquist said. “So many kids today don’t really want to be held accountable. They want to be coached but if things aren’t going great, they don’t want to be held accountable. I call it false praise. I’m not interested in telling you that you’re doing a great job if you’re not. If you need to fix something, I’m going to tell you to fix it and how and when I tell him to do that, he does.”
That’s the kind of relationship Koch and Almquist share.
“He knows me and I know him,” Koch said. “He never wants me to be satisfied with myself and he knows my standards (for myself) and he does a great job of holding me to that.”
For the head coach that once played at Carroll, it’s not hard to see a bit of himself in Koch, a future Saint. And the similarities don’t stop there.
“We share the love of basketball,” Almquist said. “And we are just trying to make each other better. He will challenge me at certain times and make me think. We both love the game and we love winning and heading into this weekend, it’s something (winning divisionals and state) we all want to do. He wants to win badly and his teammates love him for that.”
Koch achieved one of his long-term goals by signing with Carroll College back in January and this month, March, provides him and the Bruins a chance to achieve another.
A Class AA state championship.
“That’s my biggest goal this year,” Koch said. “That’s what this year has all been about.”
It’s a goal he shares with his head coach, as well as his teammates.
“Anytime you have a special player and a special person like Brayden, you want to see them have success,” Almquist said. “So deep down, I really want that for him and I know how badly he wants that along with his teammates. That’s what we are all working for and practicing for.”
The journey hasn’t come without obstacles. One of those was a broken arm suffered in the 2021 state tournament against Sentinel as the Bruins were battling for third place.
“It was the last minute in the fourth quarter,” Koch said. “I went up for a block and tried to catch myself and I just heard it snap. It was pretty saddening just sitting there in the locker room.”
Koch had to deal with rehab and while it wasn’t his shooting hand, he was limited in what he could do and in terms of basketball, one-handed shooting was pretty much it.
The senior was dealt another blow when he was diagnosed with mono earlier this season.
“I just wanted to sleep all day and it felt like I couldn’t do anything,” Koch said. “I was so down…I couldn’t eat anything. And with mono, you don’t really know how long the recovery is going to take.”
He missed four games before he eventually returned and in his absence, the Bruins went 3-1 and notched a win over No. 3 Missoula Hellgate.
“Missing those games and having to watch my friends and teammates was kind of heartbreaking,” he said. “But to see them be successful really made me proud and I knew that I would be able to make a positive impact when I came back and we would be stronger as a team.”
“But I’m feeling better now, maybe 50-60 percent,” he added.
Since Koch just scored 22 points in one half last week, the idea of him at 100 percent would have to be worrying for the rest of Class AA.
As it stands, if he can help lead the Bruins to their first state title since 2014, at what amounts to half-strength, it will serve as the perfect final act of the Brayden Koch show.
But regardless what happens, Almquist didn't mince words when describing his place in Capital basketball history.
"Over the course of 24 years, I've seen a number of great athletes," he said. "I don't think I've coached anybody better than Brayden. I think his skill level is probably the highest and when he's playing at his best, it's probably the best basketball I've ever seen in this gym."
