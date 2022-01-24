Basketball is a game of runs as they say and on Monday night in East Helena, the Vigilante girls basketball team went on one more run than Corvallis.
East Helena was seeking its first win over a Class A team this season, its first ever playing varsity and after a 22-point fourth quarter and a key 3-pointer from Ella Pickett, the Vigilantes knocked off Corvallis 49-42.
Going into the fourth, East Helena trailed the Blue Devils 31-27 and were down 33-29 when the Vigilantes ripped off an 11-0 run. Dymon Root got it started with two buckets and Ella Pickett put the home team ahead with a 3-pointer that made it 34-33. The Vigilantes scored the next six points and suddenly, it was 40-33.
Corvallis answered with a 6-0 run of its own, getting it back within one, but clutch hoops from Root and Montana Pierson pushed the lead back to four and East Helena would hold on for the win, its first over a Class A team.
The game against Corvallis was supposed to be played a couple of weeks ago but was postponed due to weather. In the redo, Corvallis jumped out to a 5-4 lead before the Vigilantes rallied to take a 17-15 advantage into the break.
Then, trailing by four to start the fourth, East Helena put together the 11-0 run that proved to be the difference. Root scored eight of her game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter. Montana Pierson also contributed with eight, while Natell Goodman had seven.
The Vigilantes are now 2-11 overall and will host Butte Central this Saturday at 4:00. The Lady Maroons are 5-6 on the season and downed East Helena 62-48 earlier this season.
Boys: Corvallis 60, East Helena 59
In Corvallis, the East Helena boys were also in action and they dropped a tight one 60-59. The score was tied 13-13 after one but the Vigilantes fell behind 29-24 at the intermission before outscoring the Blue Devils 16-11 in the third to lead 41-40 entering the final stanza.
And despite 22 points from Colter Charlesworth, as well as 15 from Kaeden Sager and 11 from Kobe Mergenthaler, the Vigilantes fell just just short of the win as a game-winning attempt didn't fall.
The Vigilantes, now 2-11 overall, will get ready for another Southwestern A battle on Saturday with a road trip to the Mining City to take on Butte Central which is 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the conference. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.
