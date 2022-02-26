BILLINGS — One program can dust off a shelf for its new divisional championship hardware. The other just has to scoot a few trophies aside.
The Lewistown boys broke a three-decades long drought by beating Glendive 64-56 Saturday in the Eastern A championship game at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Billings Central girls followed that with their own divisional title, getting past Havre 49-37 for the second year in a row. It was the fourth consecutive divisional title for the Rams.
“Oh, man, this means everything, no matter what number of game, if it’s a regular-season game, a preseason game or if it’s just a conference game,” said Rams senior Mya Hansen, who transferred to Billings Central after her freshman year at Laurel. “Every game that we win means something to me … win or lose, every game with this team means something. I wouldn’t trade anybody for this team right now.”
Lewistown’s boys haven’t won a divisional title since 1988, a stretch that includes stints in the old Eastern A, then the Central A, and now the revamped Eastern A, which includes the Southeast and Northeast divisions.
“When we began the season we put down goals we wanted to achieve,” Golden Eagles senior Bryce Graham said. “We wanted to win our conference first, win the division second. So far, we’ve lucked out and played together and got it done. Being able to hang a banner up with our year on it means something to us, something to the community.”
All that said, there is much more to play for. Lewistown and Glendive on the boys’ side, and Billings Central and Havre on the girls’ have the Class A state tournament to look forward to in two weeks.
For now, though, Saturday’s winning teams can bask in these titles.
Havre and Laurel are the other boys teams going to state: Havre edged Billings Central 54-51 Saturday morning and Laurel defeated Miles City 56-43. In the third-place game, Laurel defeated Havre 48-42.
For the girls, Hardin and Miles City won morning games to qualify for state. Miles City defeated Lewistown 53-33 for their first trip since 2014, while Hardin topped Laurel 74-46. Hardin then beat Miles City 66-42 for third place.
Glendive is the only team to hand Lewistown (20-1) a loss this season. The Red Devils did so by taking a 20-point lead early, only to see Lewistown surge back and grab its own lead. Glendive eventually prevailed, however, and when his Red Devils fell behind 14-0 early on Saturday, coach Wade Murphy burned two of his timeouts with just 5 ½ minutes of game-time gone.
Murphy reminded his team of how Lewistown came back on them a few week previous. We can do it, too, he told them.
It was a long road, but the Red Devils whittled what at one time was a 16-point deficit to 60-56 with with 35 seconds to play. But that’s where the Eagles stood their ground.
“We just haven’t played a lot of close games this year, so that was good,” Lewistown coach Scott Sparks said of how his team closed out the win. “I was glad with the way the kids responded. We weren’t perfect by any means, but we executed what we needed to down the stretch.”
Fischer Brown scored 22 points, Royce Robinson had 17 and Graham added 15 to lead Lewistown. The trio finished 21 of 34 from the floor, helping the Eagles shoot 57% as a team.
It wasn’t all as easy as it looked, though. Glendive’s Murphy was happy with how his team battled defensively, but had to give credit to the Eagles, who made a variety of tough, contested shots.
As did the Red Devils (16-5), who had four players in double figures: Michael Murphy (16 points), Max Eaton (13), Riley Basta (12) and Taven Coon (11).
“We always tell our kids that players make plays, and they had some kids make some plays,” said coach Murphy, whose team saw a 10-game winning streak end. “I felt like we had some kids make some plays, too. Wipe off those first six minutes and it might come down all the way to the buzzer, and it dang near did.”
Not the usual look
When the Rams (18-3) scored at least two points in five consecutive possessions late in the fourth quarter, it gave this rivalry an unusual outcome: A double-digit margin of victory for the winning team.
Normally, these teams take it down to the wire. But after Havre scored 17 first-quarter points, Central allowed just 20 more over the final 24 minutes in beating Havre for the second time this season, the first of which went into overtime.
“There’s not much you can tell them,” Billings Central coach Jetton Ailes said when asked what she told her team in the huddle between the first and second quarters. “You know, they play hard, they work hard and they hang their hat defensively. They’re just a great group of kids that work really hard for each other.”
Jade Wendland sank three 3-pointers in the first quarter for a 17-12 lead. The Blue Ponies, though, didn’t score in the second quarter until 55 seconds were remaining, and that was a single free throw for their only point in that eight-minute stretch.
In the third quarter, Havre (19-2) was held to one field goal and just five points. Overall, Havre was 8 of 25 from the floor (32%). The Blue Ponies scored almost as many points from the foul line (18) as the floor (19).
“I thought (the Rams’) defense was pretty good tonight, especially in the half court,” said Havre coach Dustin Kraske, whose team beat the Rams in double overtime for last year’s state championship. “We were out of sync, a little bit, I think. We’re going to have to watch a little tape and figure out how to do that better next time.”
Yelena Miller scored 18 points to lead Havre. Wendland finished with nine, all in the first quarter.
Hansen had 15 points and seven rebounds for Central. It was her keen eye, assisting on 3-pointers by Maria Stewart and two by Jessa Larson, that helped the Rams gain a second-quarter lead that they never relinquished.
Larson finished with nine points, Hailey Euell had eight and Stewart seven for the Rams, who shot 56% from the floor.
“What’s great about this team is we always have next person up,” Hansen said. “We can put all 12 of us in the game and we know that they’re going to work hard for us. Each of us takes our own role. Right now it was me dishing so that they could get shots and thankfully we have girls who can hit those shots.”
