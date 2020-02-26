BILLINGS — The Hardin boys basketball team cruised to a 72-34 win over Glendive in the first round of the Eastern A Divisional tournament Wednesday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Hardin (19-0), the top-ranked team in the 406mtsports.com Class A rankings, will face the winner of Wednesday’s game between Havre and Livingston on Friday at 3:30 p.m. Glendive (8-10) will play a loser-out game against Sidney at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
“Every game, we have a killer mentality,” said Hardin senior Cayden Redfield. “Keep running it down their throat, try to get as much as we can.”
Redfield (5 of 7 from the field) and junior Teivon Ramos (5 of 6) each scored a game-high 13 points, and senior Trae Hugs (5 of 8) added 12 points, five rebounds and a game-high four assists.
“Anything can happen at tournaments,” Redfield said. “Everybody’s here to play.”
Freshman Michael Murphy led Glendive with eight points.
The Bulldogs led from start to finish, building a lead of 10-0 and finishing the first quarter up 17-5. They led 32-17 at halftime and 51-28 through three.
Note: In between the third and fourth quarters, a Hardin cheerleader fell and hit her head on the court during a routine. She laid on her back for about 20 minutes, conscious and breathing as officials tended to her. She suffered a concussion but was fully able to move, according to Hardin athletic director Mike Erickson. Paramedics stretchered her off the floor and took her to the hospital. She should be released tonight, Erickson said.
Laurel 60, Sidney 41
An all-around performance from junior Colter Bales led the Locomotives to an easy win over Sidney in the tournament opener.
Bales led all players with 16 points while grabbing a team-high seven rebounds, dishing out three assists and shooting 8 of 13 from the field.
"He's getting better all the time," said Laurel coach Paul Barta. "I've been really impressed with how hard he's working, his attitude."
.@BalesColter leads all players with 10 points.
END 3Q: @LocomotivePride 42, @sidneyeaglesmt 24
Laurel ended the quarter on a 10-0 run.
Fellow junior Ali Aby added 10 points (4 of 9) for the Locomotives (11-8). Ten of Laurel's 11 players who appeared in the game scored.
Kaston LeRoy led the Eagles (4-15) with 11 points (3 of 5), and fellow senior Cooper McGlothlin added nine points (3 of 11) and a game-high eight rebounds before fouling out at the end of the third quarter.
The third meeting between Laurel and Sidney this season (Laurel's won all three) was essentially a play-in game, which means they'll play one more divisional game than the other seven at the tournament if either is still alive Saturday. The Locos have better records than Lewistown and Glendive, but those teams finished ahead of last-place Sidney in the Northeast A, while Laurel ended the regular season fourth behind Hardin, Livingston and Billings Central in the Southeast A.
Neither Bales nor Barta expressed displeasure about the extra game.
"Any team they give us, we're ready to play and beat," Bales said. "We believe in ourselves, so it doesn't matter to us. We're gonna do the best we can, do what we do and go all the way hopefully."
If anything, Wednesday's de facto play-in game helped the Locos adjust to the Metra and shake off any tournament jitters, Bales and Barta said.
"We've got a lot of kids who've never played in a tournament game," Barta said. "(In the next round), you've already been here, you've already played and you're playing a game against somebody that hasn't."
Laurel will play Miles City in the quarterfinals at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The Eagles will play at 5:30 p.m. the same day in a loser-out game against Glendive.
