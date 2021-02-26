BILLINGS — The Laurel boys basketball team clinched its third straight Class A state tournament berth with a 52-37 win over Glendive in the Eastern A Divisional semifinals on Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The No. 3-ranked Locomotives (12-3) never trailed against the team that handed them a 47-40 loss last Saturday. Laurel’s top players played limited or no minutes in the regular season-ending game.
Glendive’s defense was strong for several stretches of Friday’s game, but the Locos were able to find holes in the Red Devils’ 3-2 zone.
“The baseline was wide open for me and my teammates,” said Laurel junior Konnor Gregerson.
Gregerson (4 of 7 from the field) and Colter Bales (3 of 7) each scored 11 points, while Bales grabbed seven rebounds and Gregerson had six. Bales also dished out a game-high four assists.
“Colter makes that team go. You take him off that team and they turn into a very average basketball team,” said Glendive coach Wade Murphy. “His ability to pass the ball, he makes his teammates better, and he made his teammates better today.”
Glendive's Riley Basta scored 13 points (5 of 11), and Parker Buckley added nine (2 of 2 on field goals, 5 of 7 on free throws) for the Red Devils (11-6).
The Locos will face the winner of the other semifinal game, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday between No. 4 Billings Central and Havre at the Metra. The Eastern A title game will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Metra.
Laurel’s last divisional championship game appearance and win was in 2017. Hardin won in 2018 (over Belgrade) and last season (over Central), while Central beat Hardin for the 2019 divisional title.
“Those were fun to watch,” Gregerson said of the last three divisional title games. “Now it’s our turn.”
Glendive will play a loser-out, winner-to-state game against Lewistown at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lockwood High School. The Red Devils’ last state appearance was in 2007.
“This is a group of kids that have had that goal in mind for a long time,” Murphy said. “We just got done telling the kids, ‘You’re not out of it. You’ve just to regroup and get your stuff together and be ready to go the next day.’”
This story will be updated.
For coverage of the rest of the day's tournament games, visit the Full Court Press.
