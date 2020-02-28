BILLINGS — The Lewistown boys basketball team kept its season alive with a 47-46 win over Miles City on Friday at the Eastern A Divisional tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Golden Eagles (8-12) will play the loser of Friday's semifinal game between top-ranked Hardin and Livingston. Whoever wins Saturday's elimination game (at 9 a.m. back at Metra) will clinch a State A tournament berth.
Friday's loser-out game featured seven ties and eight lead changes. The score was 10-10 after one quarter, and the Eagles led 20-18 at halftime and 31-27 through three quarters. Their largest lead all game was six points.
Freshman Royce Robinson led Lewistown with 15 points (5 of 15 from the field), and senior Grayden Sanders finished with 10 points (4 of 7) and 10 rebounds.
Miles City junior Jayden Venable scored a game-high 20 points on efficient shooting: 6 of 10 on field goals, 4 of 6 on 3-pointers and 4 of 4 on free throws.
The Cowboys ended their season with a 10-9 overall record.
Havre 80, Glendive 68
Junior Kellen Detrick and senior Jake Huston helped the Blue Ponies continue their season and get one game closer to the state tournament.
Detrick had game-highs in points (23) and rebounds (seven) while shooting 10 of 15 from the field. Huston scored 22 points, recorded three assists and finished 8 of 11.
Senior Mason Rismon added 14 points (3 of 5 on field goals, 8 of 8 on free throws) for the Blue Ponies (12-8), who shot 62.2% from the field, 45.5% from 3-point range and 76% from the foul line. They will face the loser of Friday's semifinal game between No. 5 Billings Central and Laurel at 9 a.m. Saturday in a loser-out, winner-to-state contest at Rocky Mountain College.
Sophomore Riley Basta led the Red Devils (9-11) with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds. He shot 3 of 8 from the field and 9 of 11 from the line. Junior Jentz Scarpholt scored 13 points (5 of 8 from the field), while sophomores Max Eaton (5 of 5) and Landon Palmer (3 of 6 on field goals and 3s) each added 10.
This story will be updated.
