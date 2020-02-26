Hardin's Trae Hugs drives towards the basket as Glendive's Riley Basta (21) defends during the first round of the Eastern A boys basketball divisional at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Wednesday.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Glendive's Max Eaton looks to shoot as Hardin's Cayden Redfield defends during the first round of the Eastern A boys basketball divisional at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Wednesday.
BILLINGS — Livingston’s warmup shirts feature a phrase that’s familiar to NBA fans: “Strength in Numbers.”
The Rangers adopted the motto from the Golden State Warriors, a team that rose to title contention not simply because of the “Splash Brothers” (Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson), but also with key contributions from players such as Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.
At times this season, the Rangers haven’t looked like a team fueled by depth. On Wednesday, “Strength in Numbers” made perfect sense.
Livingston was locked in a back-and-forth affair for most of Wednesday’s Eastern A Divisional first-round game against Havre, but the Rangers pulled away for a 54-47 win at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
“We’re all playing together, and we’ve all just accepted our roles,” Battrick said. “If we put a full game together, then we can probably beat any team in the state.”
Livingston 6-foot-5 senior guard Brendon Johnson entered the tournament averaging a Class A-best 26.7 points per game. The team’s next highest scorer was senior Rylee Watt — 7.6 ppg.
Johnson tallied the second-most points in Wednesday’s game, finishing with 15 (5 of 12 on field goals). Fellow senior Nick Battrick poured in 18 points (8 of 11) and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
Despite a low-scoring game for him, Johnson contributed in several other areas: seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.
“(He’s) probably the best player in the state,” Battrick said.
Johnson switched his number from 1 to 24 before the season in honor of his favorite all-time NBA player, Kobe Bryant. The numerical connection has held extra meaning since Jan. 26, when Bryant died in a helicopter crash at the age of 41. Johnson cried when he heard the news.
“He was the only player I looked up to,” Johnson said. “I watch all his videos, and the work ethic he had, I just look up to it.”
On Wednesday, the Rangers (14-5) led 11-9 after one quarter, 24-22 at halftime and 38-35 through three. They went on a 10-2 run to start the fourth quarter, turning a two-point lead into a 48-38 cushion.
Livingston has won eight straight games.
“We have the most confidence in the world right now,” Johnson said.
Senior Sage McMinn added 11 points for Livingston, making all five field goals he attempted.
Mason Rismon led the Blue Ponies (11-8) with 14 points (5 of 8 from the field), Josh Warp had 11 (3 of 7 from 3-point range) and Kellen Detrick added 10 (3 of 8 on field goals).
Livingston will play in the semifinals on Friday at 3:30 p.m. against No. 1 Hardin, which beat Livingston with a 3 at the buzzer in the teams’ first matchup on Dec. 21.
Havre will play a loser-out game the same day at 10:30 a.m. against the winner of Thursday’s game between Glendive and Sidney.
Hardin 72, Glendive 34
The Bulldogs cruised past Glendive to reach the divisional semifinals.
Freshman Michael Murphy led Glendive with eight points.
The Bulldogs led from start to finish, building a lead of 10-0 and finishing the first quarter up 17-5. They led 32-17 at halftime and 51-28 through three.
Note: In between the third and fourth quarters, a Hardin cheerleader fell and hit her head on the court during a routine. She laid on her back for about 20 minutes, conscious and breathing as officials tended to her. She suffered a concussion but was fully able to move, according to Hardin athletic director Mike Erickson. Paramedics stretchered her off the floor and took her to the hospital. She was released Wednesday night, Erickson said.
Laurel 60, Sidney 41
An all-around performance from junior Colter Bales led the Locomotives to an easy win over Sidney in the tournament opener.
Bales led all players with 16 points while grabbing a team-high seven rebounds, dishing out three assists and shooting 8 of 13 from the field.
"He's getting better all the time," said Laurel coach Paul Barta. "I've been really impressed with how hard he's working, his attitude."
Fellow junior Ali Aby added 10 points (4 of 9) for the Locomotives (11-8). Ten of Laurel's 11 players who appeared in the game scored.
Kaston LeRoy led the Eagles (4-15) with 11 points (3 of 5), and fellow senior Cooper McGlothlin added nine points (3 of 11) and a game-high eight rebounds before fouling out at the end of the third quarter.
The third meeting between Laurel and Sidney this season (Laurel's won all three) was essentially a play-in game, which means they'll play one more divisional game than the other seven at the tournament if either is still alive Saturday. The Locos have better records than Lewistown and Glendive, but those teams finished ahead of last-place Sidney in the Northeast A, while Laurel ended the regular season fourth behind Hardin, Livingston and Billings Central in the Southeast A.
Neither Bales nor Barta expressed displeasure about the extra game.
"Any team they give us, we're ready to play and beat," Bales said. "We believe in ourselves, so it doesn't matter to us. We're gonna do the best we can, do what we do and go all the way hopefully."
If anything, Wednesday's de facto play-in game helped the Locos adjust to the Metra and shake off any tournament jitters, Bales and Barta said.
"We've got a lot of kids who've never played in a tournament game," Barta said. "(In the next round), you've already been here, you've already played and you're playing a game against somebody that hasn't."
Laurel will play Miles City in the quarterfinals at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The Eagles will play at 5:30 p.m. the same day in a loser-out game against Glendive.
