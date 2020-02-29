BILLINGS — Brendon Johnson scored 28 points and missed only one field goal in Livingston's 59-51 win over Lewistown in the Eastern A Divisional boys basketball loser-out bracket Saturday morning at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
With the victory, the Rangers (15-6) secured a Class A state tournament berth for the second straight season. They'll play Laurel in the divisional third-place game at 3 p.m. Saturday back at Metra.
Johnson, who leads all Class A players with an average of more than 26 points per game, shot 9 of 10 from the field and drained all four of his 3-point attempts. The senior went 6 of 9 from the free-throw line and grabbed four rebounds.
Wyatt Saile added 16 points (5 of 10 from the field), and fellow Livingston junior Tristan Stenseth had four points (4 of 4 from the line) and a game-high six assists.
Grayden Sanders led Lewistown with 12 points (5 of 9 from the field), while fellow senior Gage Clinton added 11 (3 of 10) and freshman Royce Robinson finished with 10 (4 of 13). The Golden Eagles finished the season with an 8-13 record.
This is the second straight season in which all four Southeast A teams — Livingston, Laurel, Billings Central and Hardin —advanced to state. Central and Hardin will play for the divisional title at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Metra.
Laurel 53, Havre 41
Senior Danner Purkett scored 14 points and junior Wylee Schnetter added 12 in the loser-out, winner-to-state game at Rocky Mountain College.
The Locomotives (13-9) led 12-11 after one quarter, 24-19 at halftime and 36-27 through three. They are headed to state for the second straight season.
Junior Kellen Detrick led the Blue Ponies (12-9) with 13 points, and senior Mason Rismon chipped in nine.
This story will be updated.
