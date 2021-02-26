BILLINGS — The Laurel boys basketball team clinched its third straight Class A state tournament berth with a 52-37 win over Glendive in the Eastern A Divisional semifinals on Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The No. 3-ranked Locomotives (12-3) never trailed against the team that handed them a 47-40 loss last Saturday. Laurel’s top players played limited or no minutes in the regular season-ending game.
Glendive’s defense was strong for several stretches of Friday’s game, but the Locos were able to find holes in the Red Devils’ 3-2 zone.
“The baseline was wide open for me and my teammates,” said Laurel junior Konnor Gregerson.
Gregerson (4 of 7 from the field) and Colter Bales (3 of 7) each scored 11 points, while Bales grabbed seven rebounds and Gregerson had six. Bales also dished out a game-high four assists.
“Colter makes that team go. You take him off that team and they turn into a very average basketball team,” said Glendive coach Wade Murphy. “His ability to pass the ball, he makes his teammates better, and he made his teammates better today.”
Glendive's Riley Basta scored 13 points (5 of 11), and Parker Buckley added nine (2 of 2 on field goals, 5 of 7 on free throws) for the Red Devils (11-6).
The Locos will face No. 4 Billings Central at the Metra at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Laurel’s last divisional championship game appearance and win was in 2017. Hardin won in 2018 (over Belgrade) and last season (over Central), while Central beat Hardin for the 2019 divisional title.
“Those were fun to watch,” Gregerson said of the last three divisional title games. “Now it’s our turn.”
Glendive will play a loser-out, winner-to-state game against Lewistown at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lockwood High School. The Red Devils’ last state appearance was in 2007.
“This is a group of kids that have had that goal in mind for a long time,” Murphy said. “We just got done telling the kids, ‘You’re not out of it. You’ve just to regroup and get your stuff together and be ready to go the next day.’”
Billings Central 60, Havre 55
The Blue Ponies almost completed a miraculous comeback, but the No. 4-ranked Rams held on to clinch their seventh straight State A tournament berth.
The Rams led by as many as 13 points and were up 58-47 with just over a minute left. Turnovers, offensive rebounds and aggressive drives helped Havre (9-5) pull within three points, and they had the ball with 14 seconds left. Josh Warp scampered around a double screen and attempted a game-tying 3-pointer, but it was blocked by Central junior Brock Blatter, who was fouled and made the game-icing free throws with seven seconds to go.
“I saw the double screen, split it, Nate (Sasich) was right there and yeah, it was good to get to,” Blatter said. “It was good to put it away.”
Central (12-3) will face rival Laurel at 6 p.m. Saturday back at the Metra. It’s the third straight divisional title appearance for the Rams, who won it (and the state title) in 2019.
“Survive and advance,” Stergar said. “Although we’re playing a game tomorrow, the only thing that matters right now is that we’re on to next weekend. Tomorrow’s gravy.”
The Rams opened divisional play with a 57-31 win Thursday over Lewistown, which beat them 68-61 on Jan. 19 at Central. Both of the Rams’ other losses were to Laurel, 46-40 on Jan. 15 at the Metra and 42-40 last Thursday at Laurel.
“We obviously punched our ticket to state, that feels nice, but we’ve got one more game tomorrow night, and we obviously want that one,” Blatter said. “Seeding matters, but it’s a rivalry game. It doesn’t matter if it’s a championship game, if you’re 0-12 on the season, it doesn’t matter. You want to win rivalry games, especially those guys. … It’s the best rivalry in the state.”
The Blue Ponies will face Hardin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Metra in a loser-out, winner-to-state game. The Bulldogs beat Havre 86-81 in overtime on Jan. 9 at Hardin.
“We’ve been wanting this one,” Havre coach WaLynn Burgess said of a Hardin rematch. “We’ve talked about playing on Saturday to get the chance to go to state. It’s right in front of us now.”
For coverage of the rest of the day's tournament games, visit the Full Court Press.
