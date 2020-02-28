BILLINGS — At several points during the second quarter, the Hardin boys basketball team took on a different identity: it played slow.
The Bulldogs sat on the ball for multiple possessions, and not for tactical reasons. They intended to send a message to their opponent, Livingston, which did the same thing against Hardin in the teams’ first two games this season.
“It was a little payback,” said Hardin coach Andrew Round Face.
The Bulldogs got payback and then some in Friday’s Eastern A Divisional semifinal game.
Hardin, the No. 1-ranked Class A team in the 406mtsports.com rankings, beat the Rangers 67-33 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The Bulldogs (20-0) clinched their fifth straight State A tournament berth and will face Billings Central in the divisional title game for the second straight year.
“We stepped it up on defense,” said Hardin senior Trae Hugs.
Twice during the second quarter, Hugs and fellow senior Famous Lefthand held the ball near half court for long periods of time, occasionally playing hot potato with the ball and showing no desire to score. The first possession lasted about a minute and ended with a Hugs 3-pointer. Another took around 30 seconds and culminated in a layup from senior Peyton Good Luck.
“At that point, it was kind of playing into our hands, so I was like, ‘OK, if you want to pull it out, that works for us,’” said Livingston coach Layne Glaus. “We try to just do our thing, play our game — don’t worry about what the other team has going.”
At the very least, the stall ball strategy didn’t hurt Livingston in its first two games against Hardin this season. A Famous Lefthand buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs a 61-60 win on Dec. 21, and they beat the Rangers 70-60 on Jan. 25. Those were Hardin’s two lowest-scoring games of the regular season, and the 67 points on Friday are the Bulldogs’ second-fewest of the season. They average 82 points per game.
Hardin led 24-18 at halftime Friday — its lowest-scoring half of the season. The Bulldogs returned to their usual frenetic pace in the third quarter and outscored the Rangers 21-7 to all but end the game.
The Rangers (14-6) made 11 of 47 field goals (23.4%). The 33 points are the fewest Livingston has scored in a game this season, as well as the fewest Hardin has allowed to a Class A opponent in its 20 games.
Hardin studied film of Livingston’s offense before Friday’s game, Round Face said. Glaus praised Hardin’s defensive game plan.
“They like to penetrate and have somebody cut down baseline, and they just dump it off to him,” Round Face said. “We made a focus on the baseline, to not give up baseline layups.”
Lefthand led all players with 15 points (4 of 11 from the field), and he added five rebounds and three assists. Hugs had 14 points (5 of 9), seven rebounds and a game-high four assists, and fellow senior Cayden Redfield chipped in 14 points and a game-best eight rebounds.
Rylee Watt led Livingston with seven points (2 of 6). Fellow senior Brendon Johnson, who averaged a Class A-best 26.7 points per game going into the tournament, finished with four points (1 of 5).
“Brendon’s their everything,” Round Face said. “You cannot let him get hot, cannot let him get going, because he’s dangerous. There’s a reason he’s the No. 1 scorer. You have to take him out of his element.”
The Rangers will play a loser-out, winner-to-state game against Lewistown at 9 a.m. Saturday back at Metra.
The divisional title game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, also at Metra. The Bulldogs lost to Central in last year’s divisional and state championship games.
“It always feels good to make it back to state,” Round Face said. “It’s been a fun ride, having great athletes and just guiding them in the right direction.”
Billings Central 65, Laurel 45
As recently as last week, Central did not look like a lock to return to the divisional title game. So far this weekend, the Rams have played better than every team other than their championship foe.
The defending state champion Rams cruised past rival Laurel on Friday night to clinch a return to state and set up a rematch with Hardin in the divisional title game.
“The goal was to make it to state, and we did that,” said Central junior Malachi Stewart. “It’s been tough at times, but we’re back.”
Friday’s game was the third between Central and Laurel in 20 days. The Rams beat the Locomotives 59-56 at Metra on Feb. 8, and Laurel won 68-66 in overtime at home on Feb. 20.
“I love the rivalry,” Stewart said. “It’s always fun to play against them.”
On Friday, Central outscored the Locos 18-12 in the first quarter and led comfortably the rest of the way, thanks to a 17-7 second quarter. The Rams (13-7) held Laurel (12-9) to a field goal percentage of 29.8% while they shot 61.8%.
“We forced them into some shots that they aren’t comfortable shooting,” said Central coach Jim Stergar. “Our guys, defensively, just locked in and did a nice job.”
Stewart scored 13 points (6 of 8 from the field), grabbed five rebounds and snagged three steals. Sophomore Brock Blatter added 10 points and didn’t miss a shot (3 of 3 on field goals, 2 of 2 on 3-pointers, 2 of 2 on free throws), while junior Marcus Wittman had eight points (2 of 3 from the field) and six rebounds and senior Charlie Parkan contributed seven points (2 of 4) and six boards.
The Rams played 12 players, and 11 of them scored.
Central graduated five all-conference players from last year’s state championship roster, including all-staters Chrishon Dixon and Sam Gray, who are now playing at Montana State Billings and Montana Tech, respectively. The Rams have not only played well without them, they’ve won six of their last seven and cruised so far through divisionals (they beat Lewistown 66-43 on Thursday).
“It’s all gravy from here on out this week,” Stergar said. “We’re good right now, and we can get better.”
Laurel junior Colter Bales scored 13 points on 19 shots, while sophomore Emmett Renner (2 of 4) and junior Nick Pasquarello (4 of 7) each added nine.
The Locos will play Havre at 9 a.m. Saturday at Rocky Mountain College. The winner will secure a trip to state, and the loser will be eliminated.
Lewistown 47, Miles City 46
The Golden Eagles kept their season going with a tight loser-out victory on Friday.
Lewistown (8-12) will play Livingston in another elimination game Saturday at 9 a.m. back at Metra. The winner will clinch a State A tournament berth.
Friday's loser-out game featured seven ties and eight lead changes. The score was 10-10 after one quarter, and the Eagles led 20-18 at halftime and 31-27 through three quarters. Their largest lead all game was six points.
Freshman Royce Robinson led Lewistown with 15 points (5 of 15 from the field), and senior Grayden Sanders finished with 10 points (4 of 7) and 10 rebounds.
Miles City junior Jayden Venable scored a game-high 20 points on efficient shooting: 6 of 10 on field goals, 4 of 6 on 3-pointers and 4 of 4 on free throws.
The Cowboys ended their season with a 10-9 overall record.
Havre 80, Glendive 68
Junior Kellen Detrick and senior Jake Huston helped the Blue Ponies continue their season and get one game closer to the state tournament.
Detrick had game-highs in points (23) and rebounds (seven) while shooting 10 of 15 from the field. Huston scored 22 points, recorded three assists and finished 8 of 11.
Senior Mason Rismon added 14 points (3 of 5 on field goals, 8 of 8 on free throws) for the Blue Ponies (12-8), who shot 62.2% from the field, 45.5% from 3-point range and 76% from the foul line. They will face Laurel at 9 a.m. Saturday in a loser-out, winner-to-state contest at Rocky Mountain College.
Sophomore Riley Basta led the Red Devils (9-11) with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds. He shot 3 of 8 from the field and 9 of 11 from the line. Junior Jentz Scarpholt scored 13 points (5 of 8 from the field), while sophomores Max Eaton (5 of 5) and Landon Palmer (3 of 6 on field goals and 3s) each added 10.
