Glendive’s Riley Basta controls the ball during an Eastern A divisional semifinal game against Billings Central on Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The Red Devils won 61-44 to clinch their first state tournament berth since 2007.
BILLINGS — Lewistown’s boys have run roughshod through their basketball opponents all season long. The only hiccup? A three-point road loss at Glendive on Feb. 4.
The Eagles have since reeled off six straight wins, including Friday’s 63-42 victory over Laurel in the Eastern A divisional semifinals Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
But no team at the tournament is hotter than Glendive, and the Red Devils smacked Billings Central 61-44 in the day’s other semifinal for their 10th consecutive win.
It sets up a rubber match in the title game between teams that split their regular-season meetings.
By winning on Friday, both Lewistown and Glendive clinched berths to the Class A state tournament March 9-12 in Missoula. Still, neither wants to see its streak come to an end when they meet Saturday for the divisional championship spoils.
“Glendive’s a really good team, and people are now seeing that,” Eagles coach Scott Sparks said. “Their starting five is as good as anybody in the state. I think the two best teams in the conference are playing, and that’s what this championship game should be about.”
“We’ve got to enjoy this tonight but when we wake up (Saturday) we know we’ve got another game to play,” Red Devils guard Riley Basta said. “We know they want to avenge that loss.”
The championship game is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. at Metra.
A long time coming for Glendive
With 1:19 remaining versus Central, Glendive coach Wade Murphy called timeout to empty his bench. It also allowed for some celebration from the players and fans, who will be making the program’s first trip to state since 2007.
Guard Parker Buckley was waving his arms and pumping up the crowd in a scene fitting of the moment.
“We’ve had a lot of downs in Glendive basketball,” Basta said. “We’ve stuck together since we were young. Our whole goal was to change the culture in Glendive, and that’s what that was. First time in (15) years … that’s what that was, that emotion coming out.”
The Red Devils (16-4) took control in the first half. Michael Murphy’s 3-pointer off a screen from the top of the key put Glendive in front 26-13 midway through the second quarter. Basta hit three of his four 3s in the third quarter as the Devils built a 48-31 advantage.
Glendive shot 49% from the floor, hit 9 of 16 3-pointers and turned the ball over just seven times.
Central’s best stretch came in the second quarter when a 9-0 run pulled it within four after a Zach Herriford 3, but that’s as close as the Rams (12-8) would get.
“We just had to make sure that everybody really communicated on defense, and there was really only one or two breakdowns that led to points, and that was when we were shifting in and out of some defenses,” Wade Murphy said. “But I can’t say enough about our effort overall.”
Basta led all scorers with 18 points, and he made all four of his 3-point tries. Glendive’s Taven Coon came off the bench to contribute 13 points. Max Eaton had 10 points and eight rebounds. Murphy also had 10 points.
Herriford scored 14 points to lead Central, which will play Havre on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Lockwood High School. The winner of that game will move on to the third-place contest and earn a berth to state.
“They made a bunch of shots and we didn’t. They shot the lights out,” Rams coach Jim Stergar said. “They took advantage every time we went under a screen and they hit a shot.
“The job now is to survive and advance. You’ve got one game to do it, and after that you can celebrate going to the state tournament. Nothing matters past (Saturday) morning.”
Royce Robinson: Big-game player
Few teams, if any, can match Lewistown’s depth. But Friday belonged to Royce Robinson, one of the Eagles’ top players.
Robinson dominated to the tune of 25 points and 11 rebounds and shot 10 of 16 from the floor. The athletic forward drained a 3 and scored on a quick drive to the hoop to put Lewistown ahead 29-6. The Eagles led 32-11 at halftime and were well on their way to a berth in the title game.
“That’s why Royce is one of our leaders. He’s a big-game player,” Sparks said. “He loves these moments and he was huge for us.”
With a team that includes sharpshooter Fischer Brown, steady point guard Bryce Graham and so many other contributors, the Eagles (19-1) are capable of rolling 12 or more players on a given night.
But Robinson showcased his talent throughout.
“As long as we’re winning and we’re scoring, it doesn’t matter who or when,” said Robinson, who also commented on the Eagles clinching a trip to state. (Lewistown is trying to win its first state title since 1979.)
“It’s a relief, I suppose,” Robinson said. “We’ve got another two weeks of basketball, and there’s nothing better than that.”
Laurel (13-8) struggled to score in the first quarter, shooting just 3 for 18 in the opening eight minutes. That put the Locomotives squarely behind the 8-ball.
But they continued to compete. Dalton Boehler led Laurel with 21 points while hitting four 3-pointers.
Aside from Robinson, Brown had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Lewistown. Graham and Luke Clinton each added eight.
The Eagles “are so good that it’s particularly hard to come back against them,” Locomotives coach Tony Trudnowski said. “And they’re at their best when they’re able to run, and when you’re down you have to speed the pace, so it is hard to come back like that.”
Laurel will play Miles City on Saturday at 9 a.m. The winner will advance to the consolation game and book a trip to the state tournament.
Photos: Billings Central vs. Glendive Eastern A Divisional boys basketball
Photos: Lewistown vs. Laurel Eastern A Divisional boys basketball
