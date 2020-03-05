BILLINGS — This is Wes Holmquist’s final postseason as boys basketball coach at Bozeman before he departs to take over the girls program at the brand new Gallatin High School next year.
But Holmquist, who has guided Bozeman to a pair of state titles in his 12 seasons with the Hawks, isn’t ready to fold up shop yet. Neither is his team.
In what has been a self-described “up-and-down year,” Bozeman began the Eastern AA boys divisional basketball tournament on solid footing Thursday with a 65-56 victory over Billings Senior at Alterowitz Gymnasium on the campus of Montana State University Billings.
Hudson Willett made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead the Hawks. Carter Ash added 17 points as Bozeman, who won last year's state crown, shot 51% from the floor.
Bozeman (11-8) advanced to face top-seeded Billings West (17-1) in the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Senior (8-11) fell into a loser-out game 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Holmquist acknowledged having a few mixed feelings as he and Bozeman embark on what they hope is one more deep postseason run.
“I’m a human being. I’ve got a lot of history and a lot of memories of being with the Hawks,” said Holmquist, who will coach his daughter at Gallatin High next season. “I don’t want it to end this week; we want to get to state next week.
“I’m sure I’ll sit and reflect on it when it’s all said and done, but I’m excited about this group. It’s been an up-and-down year but they’ve been phenomenal to be around. They’re doing everything right. It’s fun to give it one last shot.”
Speaking of shots, they were falling for Bozeman against Senior, as the Hawks made 10 3-pointers and shot 51% from the floor altogether.
Willett hit a team-high five 3s on 12 attempts and helped spur a third-quarter run that put the Hawks ahead by nine points. It was a deficit the Broncs couldn't recover from.
“You don’t always want to rely on those shots, but we know we’re capable shooters, all of us,” said Willett, who also had seven rebounds. “We’ve been playing together for a long time and we know our abilities. We just wanted to get each other open looks and trust each other, and that’s definitely what we did today.”
Morgan Harmon scored 18 points to lead Senior, but the Broncs were unable to keep pace with Bozeman’s accuracy from the perimeter.
Senior was without leading scorer Junior Bergen (18.0 ppg), who remains sidelined with a broken elbow and wrist.
Skyview 59, Belgrade 32
It didn’t take Skyview long to pull way out in front of Belgrade in their first-round matchup. The Falcons led by as many as 22 points in the first half en route to a 27-point victory.
Belgrade, playing in its first-ever Class AA postseason game since jumping up from Class A at the start of this academic year, didn’t make its first field goal until late in the first quarter when Tate Bowler got a friendly roll.
But the Panthers made just three first-half shots and Skyview’s lead — which reached 36 after halftime — proved insurmountable.
The Falcons (13-6) moved on to Friday’s semifinals at 6:30 p.m. against Great Falls. Belgrade (2-17) dropped into a loser-out game, where it will face Great Falls CMR at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
“We were hitting shots today, and that always helps,” said Cameron Ketchum, who scored 10 points for the Falcons. “We were limiting them on the offensive rebounds. We were limiting them to one shot and then getting the ball and getting out in transition.”
Belgrade shot just 32% (11 of 34) and had just three offensive rebounds. That allowed Skyview to push the tempo and find open looks.
The Falcons shot 47% from the field and hit eight 3-pointers. Ketchum converted twice from beyond the arc, while Sam Tranel came off the bench to hit two 3s of his own and add 10 points.
Belgrade was led by Ta’Veus Randle, who scored eight points. Bowler and Noel Reynolds each added six.
Great Falls 56, CMR 21
The crosstown matchup between Great Falls and CMR wasn’t unlike the Skyview-Belgrade game in that one team — in this case the Bison — jumped out to a huge lead and never looked back.
In a game that eventually produced a running clock, Great Falls led by 24 points at halftime and cruised to a first-round win. Levi Torgerson paced the Bison (13-6) with 20 points, while teammate Drew Wyman added 14 points and 10 rebounds.
CMR (5-14) scored just one point in the first quarter and didn’t make its first field goal until the 6:26 mark of the second on a floater by Taylor Pandis-Sutton. But that was the Rustlers’ only basket of the first half.
“Our offense was clicking but it was coming from our defense,” said Torgerson, who hit four 3-pointers, two of which were of the deep variety. “Crosstown, it’s a big game for us. Our defense really stepped up tonight. In practice we really focused on that all week. We just came out and played really well tonight.”
CMR shot just 17% from the floor (6 for 36) and was charged with 19 turnovers. Trey Wasson scored six points off the bench to lead the Rustlers.
Defensively, the Bison blocked six shots, three by the 6-foot-3 Wyman.
Great Falls and Skyview enter their semifinal contest on Friday having split their two regular-season meetings.
“We have to come out, play hard on D and our offense will go from there,” Torgerson said.
