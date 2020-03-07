BILLINGS — Bozeman and Great Falls High did their duty by winning loser-out games at the Eastern AA boys divisional basketball tournament early Saturday, which clinched state tourney berths for both teams.
The only thing left to decide was who would capture third place — and nothing was settled until the final horn sounded at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
Levi Torgerson’s 30-plus-foot prayer at the buzzer rattled through the hoop to lift Great Falls to a 52-49 victory over Bozeman. Togerson’s shot was made possible off a steal on the other end of the floor by teammate Gabe Longin, who kicked the ball ahead to Togerson for what would be the winning heave.
Great Falls trapped the Hawks at half court on an inbound pass with 10 seconds left, forcing Bozeman into an errant pass.
“Gabe got a steal, he threw it to me, I looked up at the clock and saw 1.8 (seconds) and I knew I had to take one more dribble and shoot it,” Torgerson said. “It felt good. I have faith in my shot.”
Levi Torgerson wins it for Great Falls #mtscores pic.twitter.com/ADDDRKbZwv— Greg Rachac (@gregrachac) March 7, 2020
A Drew Wyman 3 with 37 seconds left tied the game for the Bison (15-7), who earned the No. 3 seed from the East for next week’s state tournament in Bozeman. The Hawks (12-10) will be the No. 4 seed.
Bozeman lost to top-seeded Billings West in the semifinals in near-exact fashion on Friday, as Teagan Mullowney hit a pull-up shot from a similar distance to beat the Hawks in overtime.
“Bozeman’s a really good team, they’re really well coached, they’ve got some really good players,” said Torgerson, who had 15 points against the Hawks. “If that was me I’d be devastated.”
Wyman led the Bison with 25 points, which came on the heels of a 37-point outburst in a 63-62 win over Billings Senior (8-12) in a loser-out contest to begin the day.
Bozeman, which beat Great Falls CMR (6-15) by a 63-44 score earlier Saturday, was led by Carter Ash’s 12 points. Brett Clark added 11.
Wyman exploded for 37 points to lead Great Falls. The 6-foot-3 junior made 13 of 23 shots and 9 of 13 from the foul line. He also grabbed nine rebounds. Torgerson added 12 points.
Senior (8-12) was led by Morgan Harmon, who scored 15 points in the team’s final game of the season.
Bozeman won comfortably over CMR, as Ash had 14 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for the Hawks. The Rustlers (6-15) were led by Rogan Barnwell’s 15 points.
West and crosstown rival Billings Skyview will play in the divisional championship game Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
This story will be updated
