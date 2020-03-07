BILLINGS — Billings Skyview’s upset formula was simple: Start fast and don’t let up.
That strategy paid off in a big way for the Falcons on Saturday, as they knocked off top-seeded Billings West 54-48 in overtime to capture the Eastern AA boys divisional basketball tournament championship at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
In front of a standing room-only crowd, Skyview withstood immense late-game pressure to overcome the Golden Bears and snap their 17-game winning streak.
“That was our goal, to come in and hit them in the mouth, and I feel like we did that early,” said Skyview guard Cameron Ketchum. “We know how good we are and that’s all we really focused on, to go out there and prove ourselves.”
The Falcons (15-6) raced out to 18 points in the first quarter, signaling their intent to give West (18-2) all it could handle. Julius Mims’ deft mid-range shooting got things started, and Peyton Sanders’ touch from long range kept West at arm’s length.
But the Bears, typical of a team accustomed to winning close games, didn’t go quietly. Logan Meyer hit four 3-pointers in the first half to keep West in it, and his long 3 with 3:08 left in the fourth quarter helped spur a run that eliminated a seven-point deficit.
Josh Erbacher also made two long 3-pointers for the Bears in the fourth, including one with 36 seconds left that tied the game 46-46 and forced overtime.
But Ketchum, who missed a game-winning attempt at the end of regulation, got a friendly roll midway through OT to break the tie and put the Falcons back in front. It was the only field goal for either team in the extra period.
Free throws from Mims and Abe Seybert helped seal the win as West was unable to convert.
Bears coach Kelly Darragh said his team failed to execute early in the game and was ultimately burned by poor free-throw shooting. West went 4 for 10 from the foul line. A few of those misses came on the front end of one-and-one bonus shots.
“We’d been winning a lot of games and getting by, and I think we kind of thought that what we’re doing is good enough,” said Darragh, whose team won in overtime on Friday in the semifinals against Bozeman on a long buzzer-beating shot by Teagan Mullowney.
“It just goes to show what can happen when you’re not doing things the right way. No one likes losing. We’ve seen our weaknesses. We’ve got to improve on those things.”
Mims scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Skyview, which will now take the No. 1 seed from the Eastern division into next week’s State AA tournament in Bozeman. Seybert added 13 points while Sanders added 10.
West’s Meyer hit a game-high six 3s and finished with 19 points. Erbacher added 12. The Bears, who will be the East's No. 2 at state, shot 8 for 26 from 3-point range, and seemed vexed by Skyview’s tricky zone defense.
“We know West High can score quick and score fast, and one of our keys was to start early and execute our game plan, which was playing that zone defense and covering their shooters,” Falcons coach Kevin Morales said. “We lost them a couple times but for the most part I thought we executed it pretty well.
“I was just pleased with the way the boys came to play. Their energy all weekend was amazing. From the first game we didn’t really let off the gas. It was just a complete weekend.”
Torgerson lifts Bison
Bozeman and Great Falls High did their duty by winning loser-out games early Saturday, which clinched state tourney berths for both teams.
The only thing left to decide was who would capture third place — and nothing was settled until the final horn sounded.
Levi Torgerson’s 30-plus-foot prayer at the buzzer rattled through the hoop to lift Great Falls to a 52-49 victory over Bozeman. Togerson’s shot was made possible off a steal on the other end of the floor by teammate Gabe Longin, who kicked the ball ahead to Togerson for what would be the winning heave.
Great Falls trapped the Hawks at half court on an inbound pass with 10 seconds left, forcing Bozeman into an errant pass.
“Gabe got a steal, he threw it to me, I looked up at the clock and saw 1.8 (seconds) and I knew I had to take one more dribble and shoot it,” Torgerson said. “It felt good. I have faith in my shot.”
A Drew Wyman 3 with 37 seconds left tied the game for the Bison (15-7), who earned the No. 3 seed from the East for next week’s state tournament. The Hawks (12-10) will be the No. 4 seed.
Bozeman lost to top-seeded West in the semifinals in near-exact fashion on Friday as Mullowney hit a pull-up shot from a similar distance to beat the Hawks in overtime.
“Bozeman’s a really good team, they’re really well coached, they’ve got some really good players,” said Torgerson, who had 15 points against the Hawks. “If that was me I’d be devastated.”
Wyman led the Bison with 25 points, which came on the heels of a 37-point outburst in a 63-62 win over Billings Senior (8-12) in a loser-out contest to begin the day.
Bozeman, which beat Great Falls CMR (6-15) by a 63-44 score earlier Saturday, was led by Carter Ash’s 12 points. Brett Clark added 11.
