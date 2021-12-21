MISSOULA — The Valley Christian boys basketball team expected to have its preferred starting lineup for the first time all season at home Tuesday night against Philipsburg.
The team finally got starting point guard Asher Beaudin back after a concussion kept him out for a spell. But the injury bug reared its ugly head in the weirdest way possible.
Starting forward Riley Reimer turned his ankle in the pre-game walk-ups. Not warmups, the point in the pregame when the starting lineup is announced. He appeared to step on a teammate's foot, leading to the tweak.
"He sprained his ankle pretty bad in the introductions," Eagles coach Jesse Boone said, adding he has never seen that type of injury happen during introductions of all times. " ... We switched everything like that, and Eyan (Becker) took Riley's spot on the block."
The entire Eagles' game plan was centered around, well, their starting center who was taller than anyone the visiting Prospectors rolled out.
Forward Eyan Becker slotted in just fine instead.
Becker went for 30 points as his team beat the Prospectors, 51-45. The Eagles, who are slowly getting healthy, improved to 2-3. The Prospectors fell to 3-3.
Becker, and Boone, were surprised to learn just how how much the starting senior forward scored in place of the expected star of the night.
"I did not, I thought I had like 12," Becker said. " ... I feel like I've been working on posting up so I can try to fill in if Riley is out. I've never heard of anyone getting hurt during introductions."
Entering the fourth quarter, Becker and the Eagles were tied with the Prospectors at 32-all. The Eagles were down after the first, took a slight lead into half, and played an even game with the Prospectors through three quarters to set up a tight finish.
Down 37-36, Becker took a pass from Beaudin on a fastbreak after a steal and went up for a one-handed dunk. The ball doinked off the back rim and out of bounds, much to the dismay of the crowd.
Becker laughed off the play after the game, saying he'd do it again if given the chance.
"Oh my gosh, it's annoying it hurts," he said. "Especially because I know I can do it. Like, I was throwing down two-handers before the game. Coach told me to go for one before the game so I was like I'll try and see if it works."
Boone also joked that he figured Becker would make a layup at least 90% of the time in that situation with 6 minutes or so left in a one-point game.
A few possessions after the missed dunk, Philipsburg took a 39-36 lead and appeared to be pulling away. But a knuckleball 3-ball from Caleb Glidewell in the corner tied the game, and after one more Philipsburg hoop, the Eagles started to pull away instead.
Zach Streit canned a deep 3-pointer to give his team a 42-41 lead, then after a free throw from the Prospectors, Becker snagged an offensive board and kicked the ball out to Beaudin, who scored 10, for a corner 3 and a 45-42 lead with 3:42 left. The Eagles cruised the rest of the way, forcing the Prospectors to settle for contested 3-pointers.
A pair of free throws by Becker at the 2:46 mark just about cemented the game with a 49-42 lead. The Prospectors were led by Cayhel White's 14 points on four treys and Cavan Babbitt's 11 on three 3-pointers.
Prospectors 69, Eagles 31
The Prospectors controlled the Eagles in the night cap with a 38-point win in the girls hoops matchup.
Ashlyn Kelly led the Eagles with nine points Carmandee Coghlan was right behind with eight. The Prospectors were led by Reece Pitcher's 18 points and Asha Comings' 11 points.
The Eagles drop to 1-3 on the season. For first-year head coach Roger Hancock, who is in his first-ever season coaching high school girls basketball, he just wants to see his Valley Christian team improve game by game.
And so far so good for the most part, he said.
"My thing is to get the gals to improve every game, every practice," he said. "When I came they were kinda beat down a little bit emotionally, physically. Their conditioning was already done now I'm trying to increase their basketball I.Q. That's what I'm after and I'm happy with the effort that they put out tonight. They never gave up."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.