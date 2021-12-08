Class A overview

2020-21 girls championship: Havre 64, Billings Central 60 (2 OT)

2020-21 girls third-place: Hardin 53, Whitefish 37

2020-21 boys championship: Billings Central 49, Dillon 39

2020-21 boys third-place: Laurel 56, Ronan 39

2021-22 state tournament: March 10-12, Missoula

Etc.: Jim Stergar's Billings Central Rams have played in six of the last eight boys state championship games, winning it all in 2019 and 2021. ... Lewistown all-stater Royce Robinson might be the best player in the classification, and coach Scott Sparks, who won 12 games last season, expects to have his deepest team in years, which would make the Golden Eagles a dangerous team. ... Western A boys coaches are expecting a tough battle in that division. ... State girls champ Havre, runner-up Billings Central and third-place Hardin all seem poised for another strong season. Over the past four years, it’s been a combination of those three teams that have met in the state title game. ... Boys and girls programs from East Helena and Lockwood are making their varsity debuts this season.