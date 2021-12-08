BILLINGS — Every chance he had last winter, Darcy Merchant would give a good-natured jab to his son Cayden.
I’ve got a state championship at Billings Central, Darcy would say. When are you going to get yours?
Darcy was a sophomore starter on the 1995-96 Rams team that earned the school’s first boys basketball title by beating Libby. And as the 2020-21 season wound down for Cayden and his version of the Rams, Darcy was there to provide a nudge.
Well, Cayden and the Rams came through last March, topping Dillon 49-39 to give Central its third boys championship, with the 2019 squad sandwiched around the 1996 and 2021 titles.
And all Darcy could do was beam and swell with pride.
“He got back at me,” Darcy said, a hearty laugh echoing through the telephone, “and now he’s trying to one up me for this coming year. He said, ‘Well, dad, I finally got a state championship, what are you going to say now?’
“I tell him we won it first, and that’s the one everybody remembers.”
Darcy continued to laugh and added ‘it’s a great feeling’ that father and son won state titles at the same school 25 years apart. But the father has also warned the son that repeating as champion will be even more difficult. It was something Darcy Merchant’s team was unable to do the following season.
Cayden, for his part, knows it’ll be a tough road, too. A transfer from Billing Skyview, Merchant didn’t join the Rams last season until after the Christmas break. This year, he’s the lone returning starter and the only player with any real varsity experience, as fellow senior Brock Blatter elected not to play this winter to instead concentrate on his future baseball career at the University of Alabama.
That means even more of the responsibility falls on the 6-foot-4 senior’s shoulders. Merchant is ready for that challenge.
“It starts in school, you know, just getting the kids together, make sure everybody’s doing their work, getting everyone on the same page,” Merchant said late last week, before he scored 25 points as the Rams opened their season with a 75-74 road win over Hardin on Tuesday. “Making sure everyone is being a leader out in the community.
“Then in practice, I have to get everyone on the same page, get everyone in that mentality of just get it done, you know, get it done in drills, get it done in shooting workouts and then just getting that winning mentality.”
Merchant admitted that with so many new faces, the team’s chemistry is a work in progress. Upon his arrival last season, Merchant blended in well with the senior-heavy Rams, averaging 14 points a game.
Coach Jim Stergar called Merchant a “professional scorer,” and pointed out that, at least early, teams will concentrate heavily on stopping Merchant until others can prove they’re dangerous with the ball.
“His leadership … he just seems like a grown-up,” Stergar said. “He’s a guy whose got that experience and we look for that leadership on the floor and off the floor. He’ll lead by example. He’s been pretty vocal, but people just look at him and they look up to him, really. Not just because he’s 6-4, but because he’s a good guy.”
Merchant is optimistic the Rams can meet any challenge. He said he’ll make sure of it.
“I just have to get down in the gutter and play my hardest every game,” he said, “and have my team play their hardest and maybe get on my teammates a little bit if they’re slacking off. Personally, I’d rather not lose a game. I’d rather win.
“But for people who say it’s going to be a hard, uphill climb, I say to them, I think we’re going to be just fine.”
As for that quest to one-up his father and get that second state championship, that’d be just fine to both Cayden and Darcy. And if not, they’ll still have that memory of titles won a quarter-century apart.
“I ran up to him (after last season’s championship game) and that’s the first time I’ve seen him crying in a long time,” Cayden said. “I was crying and emotions were flying everywhere. He was just beyond happy in that moment, and he was just so proud of me.
“That’s been our goal ever since I came to Central last year, was this, you know, help the team wherever I can and be a positive.”
Whatever happens this season, time isn’t running out on the Merchants. Darcy Merchant has another son in eighth grade, Darcy Jr., who will attend Central, and soon enough it will likely be junior’s turn to start receiving the ribbing.
Where is your title, father and brother will ask?
“Maybe there’ll be three,” the elder Darcy says.
And you can almost feel him smiling over the phone.
