The de facto District 13-C boys' basketball regular season title game between Seeley-Swan and Darby last winter created one of my personal favorite sports memories.

Emotionally, the game didn't affect me as much as reporting on the Corvallis volleyball team's season-long dedication to playing like Robert.

This game didn't necessarily show where a love for sports can take you, like my story on Corvallis' Brett Henry and his journey to coaching in the World Series.

But the game — thrilling in its own rights, with plenty at stake — provided the stage for my wife, Alicia, to remind me why I got into this business in the first place. Let me explain.

My family owns a cabin in the Swan Valley and my wife and I were married in Seeley Lake back in 2015. Seeing the opportunity for a fun post-work weekend, I asked Alicia if she'd like to accompany me to cover the Darby boys on the road Friday night against Seeley.

Now, my wife isn't much of a sports fan — opposites attract I guess. For two hours, as I patrolled the sidelines taking pictures and jotting notes, she sat in the stands by herself watching a high school basketball game of which she had absolutely no rooting interest. How romantic.

As it turned out, though, it was an incredible contest. The game featured two overtimes, two buzzer-beating 3-pointers (including the game-winner) and it eventually clinched Darby's first regular season title in decades.

Darby trailed Seeley 61-60 with 0.6 seconds and the Tigers were in-bounding the ball underneath their hoop. I pulled out my phone to record a video of the play — one that ended with Gabe Smith knocking down the game-winning 3-pointer.

It was completely by accident that I happened to capture my wife in the stands watching the play unfold, and it wasn't until a later viewing that I realized I could see her in the frame.

She was fully invested. If you know what you're looking for, you can see a cute brunette gal in a Carhartt beanie staring intently at the court. As Smith's shot goes up, so do Alicia's hands to the top of her head (think "Surrender Cobra"). When the ball banks home, sending the Darby team into a frenzy, my wife — almost involuntarily — stands and applauds the effort.

That game, and particularly that moment captured by a grainy Twitter video, illustrated what makes sports so amazing. They can evoke emotion from us we might not even know we had. You don't even need to be a sports fan to feel it. That's something I try to capture every time I write a story.

Sports can help us heal. They can be a catalyst for something great.

Or they can just make us stand up and cheer. To me, that's something worth celebrating.

That's why this was (one of) my favorites from 2019.

SEELEY LAKE — With 0.6 seconds in double overtime and an undefeated District 13-C record on the line, Darby — trailing Seeley-Swan, 61-60, — went to the man with the hottest hand Friday night.

And Gabe Smith delivered.

The Darby junior drilled a game-winning buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift the Tigers over the Blackhawks 63-61 and stun a near-sellout crowd at Seeley-Swan High School. His high-arcing shot, released almost as soon as he touched the ball, banked in and sent the Tigers swarming after Smith.

"I knew it. Coach asked who wanted it in the huddle and I said me. I wanted it," Smith said. "I felt it tonight and I just let it fly. I can't believe it. I can't believe it happened.

"And I couldn't ask for a better team around me."

With Smith's bucket his team finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 District 13-C record (18-1 overall) and avoided any sort of tiebreaker scenario for the regular season title with Seeley (7-2, 11-6). It's Darby's first regular-season title since 1991, according to coach Richard Griffin, and the Tigers' first ever in 13-C. Darby dropped from Class B in 2011-12.

"It feels pretty good to win the conference with a last-second shot when we had some adversity," coach Griffin said. "Both teams had adversity. It was just a hard-fought battle."

Hard fought, intense, exciting. Choose your adjective. It was everything a double-overtime, district rivalry game is supposed to be.

It was the Blackhawks who helped raise the intensity late in the game first, using a last-second 3-pointer of their own in the first overtime to force another extra period. Seeley senior Cordell Turner connected on the triple with less than 2 seconds remaining to tie the game at 53-53 and send the rowdy Blackhawk fans into a frenzy.

Turner, celebrating senior night with four other upperclassmen, finished with 10 points and a shot he'll likely never forget.

"That was huge to get us back in the hunt and give us new life there. It was a big shot," Seeley coach Michael Haines said. "It was fun, that part of it."

Then came the second overtime and another unforgettable basket. It was the Blackhawks' Chance Johnson — who scored all of Seeley's 13 points in the first quarter — who again got his team started. He hit a free throw to give the home team a 54-53 lead.

But Smith's long-range shot couldn't be stopped. The junior hit two 3-pointers on the Tigers next two possessions to give the Tigers a 59-54 lead with 2:40 remaining. Of Smith's five 3-pointers for the game, four came after regulation.

"Gabe's routinely been a gamer in these clutch situations this year. You can see it in his eyes when it happens," Griffin said. "He had confidence in his shot. He wanted the ball. He felt it."

But Seeley again battled back, as Hunter Shelmerdine erased a three-point deficit by connecting on a layup and-1. With 42.4 seconds remaining, the two squads were tied again at 60-apiece.

Johnson broke the tie 20 seconds later for Seeley after forcing a Darby turnover and taking a foul at the rim in transition. The senior — who scored a game-high 22 points — hit on one of his two free throws.

That allowed Darby to attack the rim on its ensuing possession. A blocked shot and a scrum sent the basketball flying out of bounds with a heart-stopping amount of time remaining on the scoreboard. The referees signaled Darby basketball with less than 1 second remaining. Coach Griffin called a timeout.

"The original play was to get it to Dylan on a curl," said Smith, referring to Dylan Parks, one of Darby's senior captains, who also finished with 19 points. "I was kind of our last resort. (Nelson Smith) kicked it to me and I just let it go."

The basket banked home as the buzzer rang and the Tigers swarmed the celebrating Smith beyond half court.