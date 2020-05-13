BUTTE — After a two-month wait, the Butte Central boys basketball team is finally going to get a chance to greet the community.
The Maroons athletic department on Thursday confirmed that a firetruck ride to commemorate Central's Class A co-championship will take place in Butte on Friday at 5 p.m.
"I'm really appreciative and thankful that we're allowed to have it," said Central head coach Brodie Kelley. "It's really meaningful for our team, but especially our seniors to have a sense of closure and to understand the achievement, and to do that before they graduate. It really matters."
The parade route will begin at the Herberger's parking lot at the Butte Plaza Mall, head north on Harrison Avenue to Front Street then north on Utah Avenue into Uptown Butte to Granite Street before moving south on Montana Street. From there the parade will turn onto Rowe Road, head to Holmes Ave and then turn north back onto Harrison Avenue before returning to the Butte Plaza Mall.
Spectators are asked to remain in their vehicles along the parade route and at the Butte Plaza Mall. If that's isn't possible, individuals are asked to practice social distancing per CDC guidelines.
At the State A tournament in Billings in March, the Butte Central boys defeated defending champion Billings Central in the opening round and rolled past Browning in the semifinals to setup a would-be title game against undefeated Hardin. But, hours after the Maroons' win over Browning, the championship games were called off by the MHSA in response to the first cases of COVID-19 being reported in Montana.
