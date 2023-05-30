Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HELENA — For three days, 51 of Montana’s best high school underclassmen basketball players competed against each other, bonded, learned valuable lessons about recruiting and the game they love, and, most importantly, had fun during the first Montana Elite Invitational at Carroll College.

A weekend of skill work, guest speakers, and games culminated in Monday’s championship bracket that saw the girls black team (Taylee Chirrick, Jada Davis, Ava Davey, Mason Quinn, Braeden Gunlock and Avory DeCoite) and the boys red team (Kellen Harrison, Darcy Merchant Jr., Axel Becker, Eli Quinn, Tracen Jilot, Kyler Engellant, Ethan Stack and Tevin Wetzel) win team championships.

Gallatin’s Jada Davis and Missoula Hellgate’s Easton Sant earned MVP honors and a free pair of shoes from BSN Sports.

“It’s everything I thought it would be and more,” organizer Josh Huestis said. “Obviously had high expectations for it and hopes. I was mentally preparing myself for something to go wrong, but everything has gone great…

“The athletes have been great, the facilities have been great…I’m really grateful that everything is working out even better than I hoped it could.”

Huestis’s goal in establishing what he hopes is a recurring event was to shine a light on Montana high school basketball and give athletes the necessary tools to make good decisions about their college recruitment and futures in the sport.

The MEI also allowed Montana’s best to, for a weekend, train at the college level through skill development work.

“It was a great opportunity for me to represent my school,” Bigfork’s Braeden Gunlock said. “It was a lot of fun and I was super excited when I got the invitation…

“[Sunday] night, we talked about what to say to college coaches and [how] to know they’re a good coach, or if you might not wanna go there. Those kinda things will definitely help me out in the future.”

Sant scored 10 points for the boys grey team in a runner-up finish.

He said, through hanging out with his teammates during the weekend, he made friends he likely wouldn’t have otherwise. Besides those relationships helping on the court, Sant added he learned some regarding how to help himself in the recruitment process.

“A lot of it is just being confident, and learning how the recruiting process goes and how to get yourself out there,” Sant said.

Gunlock scored 16 points to go along with nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in her team’s 61-33 championship game victory.

The black team was coached by Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale’s Amber Erickson, whose daughter Teagan Erickson earned an invite to the event.

“I think it’s a really cool thing Josh is doing for these Montana kids…I really liked that we did some skill development work, too, because I think a lot of these kids play a lot of games,” Erickson said. “I feel like the skill development work is what a lot of kids could use to kinda fine-tune and help them become better overall players.”

Belt head boys coach Kyle Paulson, who coached the boys grey team, spoke about how beneficial he believes events like these are in helping athletes build relationships with each other.

From an exposure standpoint, Paulson added that it’s nice to see Montana talent getting an opportunity to play in front of college coaches without having to travel outside the state.

“Glad [Josh] is coming back and giving back to the state,” Paulson said. “I think this is a really good deal. It’s hard to find somebody that says anything bad about Josh Huestis…

“Just the way he’s promoting and helping basketball in the state, I think it’s a great deal.”

Huestis expressed a desire to make the MEI an annual event.

Year 1 featured good turnout at Carroll’s PE Center and there were numerous NAIA head coaches in attendance throughout the weekend and to watch Monday’s championship bracket games.

A live stream was also available for coaches who could not attend in person.

“I think that every year he does this, it’s probably just gonna get even better,” Erickson said.

“The more that coaches hear about it – there maybe wasn’t quite as many college coaches here. I know that it’s a dead period for DI, so I’m sure [Josh] will be thinking of ways to make it a different weekend that would fit better with the ability of more colleges to come and see the kids.”

“I’ve already talked to several kids in my own program, ‘hey, this is something to shoot for, this is something to strive for,’” Paulson said. ‘Get out there and work your tail off and maybe you’ll have a chance to come play at an event like this.’

“This is a lot of fun…I think, for a lot of kids around the state, it’s something to kinda shoot for to get invited to.”

Photos: Montana Elite Invitational