BILLINGS — For a victory two-plus seasons in the making, the Lockwood Lions won’t get much time to savor it.
Thursday’s 55-42 win over Huntley Project will go down in Lockwood lore as the first varsity win in program history. Lockwood opened its doors three years ago, but played a sub-varsity schedule in 2019-20 and 2020-21.
This year marks the first at the varsity level, and the Lions (1-1) opened their 2021-22 ledger with a 65-59 loss at Miles City. Then came Thursday’s win, a steady victory powered by 18 points from Jey Hofer and 12 from Tyce Casterline.
Lockwood coach Bobby Anderson said last Saturday’s close loss in the program’s inaugural varsity game was more of a boost to the Lions' coaching staff than the players.
“I think the guys were like, ‘This is us, man, we’re ready to rock,’” Anderson said on Thursday’s bus ride home from Worden. “Like I’ve said before, we kind of knew what we had but we hadn’t seen them on the court together as a unit yet. You know you have those pieces but you’re just not sure how it’s going to look on the court.
“We got on the court and it was what we’d hoped. They just keep responding well to practice, they continue to be hungry and they continue to watch film and … man, they just work hard. I cannot say that enough.”
That work ethic will be tested heading into the Christmas break. The Lions, who are in the Southeast A conference of the Eastern A division, play at No. 2 Lewistown on Saturday. They play their first home game against No. 3 Hardin on Monday and travel to Class B Shepherd on Tuesday. That’s four games in six days.
Once the season resumes after the Christmas break, the Lions will host defending Class A champion and No. 1-ranked Billings Central on Jan. 4.
Anderson chuckled at the thought, calling the schedule a “gauntlet.”
“It’s a blessing to have this schedule,” Anderson said. “As a coach, it makes you stress a little bit but what a better test for our guys to get put through to simulate that tournament feel for them. To get tested this early and then to kind of recuperate, figure out what we have to fix, and then go at it again in that last stretch.”
To hear Anderson talk Thursday night, it seemed the Lions, just 30 minutes or so removed from their victory, were ready to move on.
“They’re just ready to go out and prove that they can compete in the Eastern A,” Anderson said. “That they can compete at the Class A level.
“We put in a lot of work for this moment, we really did. We spent all summer getting ready for it and I just can’t compliment them enough.”
