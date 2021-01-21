BILLINGS — Tony Trudnowski doesn’t really believe in surprises. Not this season, anyway.
Being a first-year boys basketball coach, during the COVID-19 pandemic no less, Trudnowski says he expects nothing and everything at the same time. In other words, he doesn’t know what to anticipate from day to day.
Thus, no surprises. After all, the team motto this year is “appreciate everything, expect nothing.”
That said, Trudnowski’s Laurel Locomotives are certainly opening eyes. Last week the Locomotives knocked off No. 1 Billings Central and second-ranked Hardin on back-to-back nights and vaulted themselves from unranked to No. 2 in the most recent 406mtsports.com poll.
Whether Laurel’s emergence says more about the Locomotives or more about the pollsters ranking the teams (Lewistown, by the way, also beat Hardin and Billings Central) remains to be seen. Friday, Laurel (5-1) takes on Columbus.
“We know we’re not at a level yet to make a run at the state championship,” Trudnowski said. “Some of the same teams we beat will be really hard to beat if and when we meet them in February or March. So just having that perspective is important, knowing who you are and what you’re going after and not letting the short-term ups and downs affect that too much.”
So who are the Locomotives? A glance at their stat sheet doesn’t reveal many secrets.
Colter Bales, a Montana Tech recruit, and Emmet Renner are double-digit scorers, averaging 13.0 and 10.0 points per game. But the Locos shoot just 41% from the floor, including just 24% from the 3-point line. In addition, Laurel is just 52% from the foul line.
Trudnowski is well aware of those numbers, and gives a chuckle when the discussion comes around to stats. The Locomotives win the old-fashioned way, he says: Rebounding, defense and patience. A lot of patience.
“It’s not always the funnest basketball to watch,” he conceded. “We’ll have possessions sometimes that’ll go 30, 40 seconds to get an inside touch and then play out of that. So our games have fewer possessions than a lot of other teams that you see.”
Side note: Don’t get the impression Trudnowski is one of those anti-shot clockers. In fact, he’s a proponent of adding it to the high school game. Just not this season.
“It would make things a lot harder for us,” he said with good humor.
Before landing the Laurel job, one of Trudnowski’s stops was as an assistant coach for Rocky Mountain College men’s basketball coach Bill Dreikosen. One thing Trudnowski picked up was how willing Dreikosen is to take things beyond the basketball court, the ability of the college coach to show how much he cares about his players.
Taking a page out of Dreikosen’s book, Trudnowski starts each week of practice with a short team meeting. The topics are wide-ranging, from basketball to life to the “cheesy.” Initially, the coaches had to suggest a topic each week, but lately, Trudnowski says, the veteran players are starting to take charge.
As for that cheese factor, well, you know what Trudnowski means. Feelings.
“Anytime you talk about your feelings with 15- to 18-year-old kids, it gets tough,” Trudnowski said.
He laughs again. It’s a common fallback for the coach as he talks about his philosophies and what he’s trying to accomplish. Yes, he wants to win a championship at Laurel, but he also wants to impart life lessons for his players.
Trudnowski started the season listing four core values for his program, those being joy, mindfulness, compassion and competitiveness.
Those may seem straightforward. To Trudnowski, there’s a deeper meaning, especially the joy part. Don’t confuse joy with happiness, he says. Joy is a long-term approach in Trudnowski’s book, an exercise where the players can take both the highs and lows of their time in high school and be thankful they went through them, that it wasn’t a waste of time.
As such, he doesn’t want his Locomotives to get caught up in their recent success. Their ultimate goal is the same for every other team. Trudnowski just doesn’t want his players to forget about the journey while they search for their destination.
“This week our thought of the week was ‘stay humble, stay hungry,’” Trudnowski said. “This is blunt, but our goal is to win a state championship. And that’s coming from the players. As a coach, I actually care more about how hard you go after the goal, how much are you willing to sacrifice for the goal than whether or not you actually get it.
“But we’re going after it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.