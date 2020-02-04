FLORENCE — Many nights following a home boys basketball game, Florence guard Beau Neal will get a basketball and start putting up shots.
His head coach, Jordan Wittmier, occasionally will even have to kick him out of the gym because he’s trying to get home to his young family. Neal didn’t put up shots after the Falcons’ win over St. Ignatius on Tuesday night in Florence, but that’s because his arm just might have been a little tired.
Neal scored 23 points on 15 shots in a 99-57 win over the Bulldogs and was the spark plug Florence needed early in the game. Down 9-0, Neal finished a shot through contact and hit the free throw to kickstart a 18-5 run that gave the Falcons a lead for good.
The win puts them at 9-5 on season — a far cry from the 5-16 season the Falcons slogged through a year ago.
“Not last year, of course not last year, but this year? This is a whole different team,” Neal said when asked if he could have ever imagined Florence scoring 99 points. “We love each other, it’s a brotherhood this year, it’s completely different.”
It took some time, Wittmier said, for the team to figure out how to come together, but slowly it’s happened. That is sort of what happens when you have just one senior and start three underclassmen.
Chemistry takes time, especially with young guys.
“it’s been growing. We had to work through it at the beginning of the year and some guys weren’t always seeing eye-to-eye, but we’re starting to figure it out and say, ‘Hey, we do like each other, we’re in this together, we’re all going for the same goal,” Wittmier said. “The chemistry is coming around and you can see it on the floor and off the floor.”
With that chemistry has come wins and Neal has been a critical part of a starting group that also includes fellow sophomore guard Levi Posey and 5-foot-9 point guard JP Briney.
Posey scored 23 against the Bulldogs, while Briney added on 20.
It was Posey’s big shots in the first quarter that helped add on to Florence’s early run to take the lead. Posey hit six field goals — including three 3-pointers — to give the Falcons a 27-19 lead after the first quarter.
“That was a wild night, we started off in a little slow … but it must have helped us get focused or something,” Wittmier said. “The hoops looked like an ocean I guess for tonight. We were taking good shots, making sure we got good, open looks and they were going in. That was a lot of fun.”
Neal certainly enjoyed himself and had a big smile on his face as he gave a hug to his mother, who is battling multiple sclerosis, following the game. Neal is the youngest of four brothers, all of who went to Florence and played basketball.
So perhaps that’s where a little of his motivation comes from. In any case, he would very much like to win a state title, something his brothers were never able to do.
“A lot’s for my mom, she’s always been there for me,” Neal said. “I want to make her proud and my dad at passed away, I know he’s proud of me now.”
He added: “It’s hard at home, but she’s supported me through everything. She’s gone to everything. Even through the summer, she pays for everything, for me to go to summer tournaments, AAU, she’s just there for me and it’s just amazing to have that support from his mom.”
Neal will be a big part of Florence’s plan over the next few years, as will the rest of a rapidly developing and improving Falcon boys basketball squad. And the sophomore knows exactly what he needs to do to for him to help Florence make the jump.
“For me, everyday in the gym getting shots, working on my free throws, working on every shot, even layups,” Neal said.
NOTES: Isaiah Nasewytewa led St. Ignatius with 18 points … Jedi Christy added on 11 for the Bulldogs.
