You've probably heard of basketball on grass. On Saturday, Helena Capital and Bozeman showed the exact opposite of that in a state championship rematch.
"Football on the hardwood" is what Capital head coach guy Almquist termed it as the Bruins rebounded, defended and muscled in just enough buckets to rally from a 12-point deficit past Bozeman 55-52 in the Bears Den Saturday.
"That was one of the more physical games that you'll see, especially for the first game of the season," Almquist said. "But I was proud of the way we didn't let that get away. We turned the ball over too much and a team that wasn't mentally tough could have lost that game. We hung in against a really good basketball team. We got to the basket a a little bit more and made some free throws and you look up and we won the game."
The Bozeman defense was aggressive and Capital only attempted seven 3-pointers making just one. The Bruins also shot just 36 percent from the field. However, they rebounded 53.8 percent of their misses and totaled 17 second-chance points. Capital also went 16-of-31 from the charity stripe and scored seven of its last nine points from the line.
"We need to do a better job of making free throws," Almquist said. "But we made them when it counted."
Tyler Kovick hit four of those seven in the last minute and change. Hayden Opitz hit the other three. The senior and Montana football commit scored off the glass when the Bruins were down four, then tied the game at the line with 3:22 left in the fourth quarter on his way to a game-high 14 points.
Bozeman reclaimed a one-point lead on a free throw but a Henry Gross put back gave the Bruins the lead right back. Kovick then hit four free throws in the last minute, which coupled with two key stops late, sealed the win in a game that featured a lot players who also played in the Class AA state football championship game a few weeks ago.
Opitz was one of them.
"It felt like a football game," he said. "At halftime, coached really emphasized defense and we were able to buckle down and play better defense."
Opitz is also one of nine seniors on the Capital roster and he said that experience paid off in crunch time.
"Instead of stepping down in those big moments," he said. "I think we have the ability to step up."
Things started well enough for Capital as it jumped out to a 10-4 lead but the Hawks responded with a 13-1 run that included back-to-back 3-pointers from Kash Embry the second of which had Bozeman in front 17-11. At the end of the first quarter, the Hawks led 20-17.
Bozeman eventually opened up a nine-point lead, yet Nick Michelotti, who added 13 for Capital, knocked down a triple and scored another bucket to keep the Bruins within striking distance.
The Hawks led by seven at the break and after two triples from Chapman Wiehardt, they led 39-29. The advantage was 43-31 late in the third before a Joey Michelotti layup cut the lead to 10 heading into the final stanza.
The momentum shifted early in the fourth as Capital trimmed the lead to six. Then, a 3-point play from Kovick cut it to three. The two teams traded the lead back and forth in the last few minutes. but CHS took the lead for good on an Opitz free throw with 41 seconds left.
"I thought we played pretty well," Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler said. "You can attribute it to them picking up their defensive intensity, but I thought we got some good looks and just didn't knock them down. Capital made more shots and hit their free throws down the stretch. But they are going to be one of the better teams in the West and to come in here and play the way we did, I'm pretty happy with that."
Kellen Harrison paced the Hawks with 19 points in the loss. Weihardt finished with 10.
The Bruins (1-0) will head to Billings to take on Senior next Friday. Bozeman will host Flathead. Those games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
