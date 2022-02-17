HELENA — Four or five years ago, Capital boys basketball coach Guy Almquist was considering retirement. He had a decade-plus of experience guiding the Bruins’ varsity program and had been a basketball coach at Capital for around two decades.
The reason?
His daughter, Kayla, was getting ready to begin her high school journey, one that would include playing basketball for the Bruins. As Capital’s boys coach, Almquist would more often than not miss his only daughter’s basketball games as a result of the boys and girls teams playing near opposite schedules.
So what kept Almquist coaching? His daughter.
“Kinda talked it through with the family and she was one of the main reasons – it was like, ‘no you should just keep coaching,’” Almquist said. “We kinda worked through that, but without her saying that was OK, I definitely wouldn’t have [kept coaching]...
“As a dad, you want to make sure you’re supporting your family first, your kids first. There’s a certain amount of guilt that I have, and honestly still have a little bit. She was able to assure me that she understood that she thought me coaching at Capital was part of the fabric of our family. She didn’t want me to stop doing it just because of that. She knew I would be there when I could, that I’d be paying attention, that we’d have our time at home where we’d talk about the games.”
Crosstown sporting events are big deals in the city of Helena. Fans pack the stands, student sections grow in size and the overall atmosphere elevates the importance of the games between schools that share a friendly rivalry.
For the Almquist family, and more specifically Guy and Kayla, however, crosstown carries an extra special quality.
Since boys and girls teams play on separate nights for crosstown and at the same location, Guy gets the rare opportunity to watch his daughter, who is now a junior at Capital, play the game she loves live and in-person.
“It’s a big deal for me,” Guy said. “I don’t get to see her live very often. Certainly watch a lot of NFHS and all that, and we talk about the games, but to see her live, is different. You feel bad not being at all of them, but with the job I have, it’s tough. Crosstown is a great opportunity for me to watch her play.”
Kayla, who is a middle child of four, said she gets something of an extra burst during crosstown games knowing her father is in the stands cheering for her.
“Crosstown is so important to me, not only because it’s a big game that everyone comes to, it’s also a time my dad really gets to watch me play,” Kayla said. “It’s really special to me to have him be there and cheering me on. Whenever I watch film, I’m watching his reaction to see how he reacts to me playing. He does a great job of always being like, ‘sorry I can’t come to your games and I’m really proud of you.’ It’s really nice when I can hug him after a game and talk to him.”
Basketball has always been a sport Guy and Kayla could bond over. Guy scored over 1,100 career points during a collegiate career at Carroll that spanned the mid-90s. He is in his 16th year as the varsity coach at Capital and 24th overall season coaching basketball for the Bruins, meaning Kayla, who is 17, has known nothing but Bruin basketball since she was born.
“She really likes to talk about the game of basketball,” Guy said. “She likes to talk about the Xs and Os and she loves the preparation piece of it. I think that’s where we do have a special connection. It’s not just about showing up and going to games, she loves the grind of getting to the point where you can be successful. I think that’s definitely a connection we have.”
Kayla’s childhood is filled with memories of attending games her father coached and sharing in successes that have included state championships.
“Their state championship [in 2014] was a huge [memory],” Kayla said. “I’ve never seen my dad so emotional. It was such a great family moment because we were so involved in the program. When [we] won the championship [recently] it was such a great moment to share that hug with my dad after the game and be like, ‘I’m a state champion now, too.’
One of Kayla’s earliest memories was making her first shot on a not-so-full-sized basketball hoop around the age of four. Kayla said she still remembers how big of a deal that was to her father, and to herself, and how the family ate ice cream to celebrate.
Just like that celebratory ice cream all those years ago, the prospect of upcoming crosstown games is sweet for the Almquist family.
Friday’s (boys) and Saturday’s (girls) crosstown games at Helena High offer another rare opportunity for Kayla to watch her father coach and Guy and his wife, together, to watch their daughter play in a game that means so much to the entire family.
