The top of the latest 406mtsports.com boys basketball rankings didn’t change, but the story might be different next week.
Class AA No. 1 Missoula Hellgate will face perhaps its toughest opponent this season on Friday, when it will take on crosstown rival Missoula Sentinel (No. 3 in the rankings).
In Class A, No. 2 Butte Central will host No. 3 Hamilton on Saturday. The Maroons beat the Broncs 54-31 on Jan. 4 at Hamilton.
Class B will also feature a highly ranked rematch: No. 1 Lodge Grass will play at No. 3 Colstrip on Thursday. The Indians handled the Colts 77-51 at home on Jan. 4.
Shelby (No. 7 in Class B) will host Fairfield (No. 5) on Friday.
The Class A rankings did not budge, but the top five felt several tremors. Top-ranked Hardin needed double overtime to beat Billings Central this past Friday, while Butte Central lost to No. 4 Frenchtown on Saturday (the Maroons beat Frenchtown on Dec. 20).
Bozeman (Class AA), Missoula Loyola (B), Plenty Coups (C) and Simms (C) entered the rankings after at least one week on the outside. Simms is ranked for the first time this season.
Records are through Jan. 27
Class AA
1. Missoula Hellgate (9-0)
2. Billings West (8-1)
3. Helena Capital (7-2)
4. Missoula Sentinel (8-1)
5. Bozeman (6-3) (Previously unranked)
Class A
1. Hardin (13-0)
2. Butte Central (12-1)
3. Hamilton (10-2)
4. Frenchtown (9-3)
5. Browning (8-3)
Class B
1. Lodge Grass (10-2)
2. Huntley Project (10-2)
3. Colstrip (10-2)
4. Three Forks (10-2)
5. Fairfield (9-3)
6. Lame Deer (9-3) (+3)
7. Shelby (8-4) (+3)
8. Rocky Boy (9-3) (-2)
9. Harlem (10-2) (-2)
10. Missoula Loyola (8-4) (Previously unranked)
Class C
1. Manhattan Christian (11-1)
2. Twin Bridges (12-0)
3. Fort Benton (12-0)
4. Melstone (13-0)
5. Scobey (12-0)
6. Fairview (11-1)
7. Chinook (10-2) (+1)
8. Plenty Coups (11-2) (Previously unranked)
9. Seeley-Swan (11-1) (+1)
10. Simms (11-1) (Previously unranked)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.