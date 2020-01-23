LIVINGSTON — Four players scored in double figures as the Billings Central boys basketball team won its fourth consecutive game, 67-44 over Livingston on Thursday night.
Mason Yochim scored 13 points — all in the first half — and Marcus Wittman, Malaci Stewart and Gabriel Penha Dos Santos all had 10 points for the Rams, who improved to 7-3.
The Rams made 10 3-pointers. Yochum led the way with three and Brock Blatter and Penha Dos Santos had two each.
Brendon Johnson led Livingston with 16 points.
