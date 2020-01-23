LIVINGSTON — Four players scored in double figures as the Billings Central boys basketball team won its fourth consecutive game, 67-44 over Livingston on Thursday night.

Mason Yochim scored 13 points — all in the first half — and Marcus Wittman, Malaci Stewart and Gabriel Penha Dos Santos all had 10 points for the Rams, who improved to 7-3.

The Rams made 10 3-pointers. Yochum led the way with three and Brock Blatter and Penha Dos Santos had two each.

Brendon Johnson led Livingston with 16 points.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments