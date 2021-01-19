BILLINGS — In the span of less than a week, the Billings Skyview boys have left little doubt who is the best Eastern AA boys basketball team in the city.
The fourth-ranked Falcons rolled to a 71-43 win over No. 5 Billings Senior on Tuesday night at the Skyview gym, following up their easy win over Billings West just five days before.
Skyview beat the Golden Bears by 21 points, and Tuesday pretty much put the Broncs away with a 16-0 run that spanned the final 4½ minutes of the first quarter and the first bucket of the second. It was 34-12 by halftime and the margin was up to 31 at one point in the fourth quarter.
Needless to say, Skyview coach Kevin Morales had a broad smile as he stood in the school’s hallway underneath the gymnasium, dissecting the game.
“We wanted to be a complete team, move the ball, just let the game come to us and just be selfless,” Morales said. “We’ve been talking about being selfless this whole time and just doing it for our team and our brothers. I felt tonight they just truly were. It’s executing the stuff we’ve been working on all week. I’m just very pleased with them.”
Skyview's Ky Kouba scored 23 points to lead all scorers. The first of his four 3-pointers ignited the Falcons’ charge after a Junior Bergen 3 gave the Broncs an early 7-4 lead. Camron Ketchum added 18 points and Payton Sanders had 13 for the Falcons, who improved their record to 3-1.
“From the beginning we took it to a different level after we realized it was 7-7,” Kouba said. “We just played harder and faster, and we like to get up and down the court. When we play like that we can blow the door open.”
Senior (2-2) entered the 406mtsports.com Class AA rankings just this week, and Tuesday’s game was an opportunity for the Broncs to show they belong in the upper echelon. Skyview is a defending co-state champion, after all, and with a large number of returners expects to be a contender again.
But the Broncs, who are missing starting guard Chazz Haws (ankle), weren’t within single digits of the Falcons following Kouba’s 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter that made it 18-7.
Jacksen Burckley led the Broncs with 13 points.
“They just came out and had more energy than us, they had more intensity, they hit shots,” said Senior coach Drew Haws, whose team plays host to West on Thursday. “They’re good and we have to find a way to compete against teams like that. It’s on me. Obviously, I didn’t have these guys prepared to play against this team tonight.”
The back-to-back wins over intra-city rivals come on the heels of Skyview’s 10-point loss at Bozeman. In the two games against West and Senior, the Falcons have outscored the Bears and Broncs 138-89.
“I always love getting crosstowns,” Morales said. “We don’t ever get crosstowns like that. That doesn’t happen. That was very surprising to me. I mean, I know our kids came out played pretty well. We were firing on all cylinders there with a lot of our guys.”
