MISSOULA — The secret to Hamilton's success in boys basketball this winter isn't really much of a secret.
"They just like to grind," coach Travis Blome said after Tuesday's come-from-behind home win over Corvallis, 59-50. "And they really stick together.
"We've played in a lot of close ones and we know it's going to come down to the end and doing the little things, making sure we rebound and sharing the ball to get the best shot for the team."
On Tuesday the fourth-ranked Broncs (4-1 Southwest A, 9-2 overall) trailed the upset-minded Blue Devils after the first, second and third quarters. Then the hosts hit their stride in the final period, outscoring the visitors, 17-7, behind nine points by Eli Taylor and seven by Asher Magness.
"We came out and played well in that fourth quarter, making the plays at the end that we needed to," Blome said. "I was proud of our guys stepping up in the clutch.
"Different players can step up on any given night for us. All of our guys have the ability to take advantage of mismatches."
Corvallis (1-4, 2-8) used balanced scoring to take a 13-12 lead into the second frame. The Blue Devils then benefited from Donovan Potter's three triples in the eight minutes leading up to halftime as they took a 28-26 edge into intermission.
Corvallis held a 43-42 lead heading into the final frame thanks to 3-point shots by Dillen Potter, Aaron Powell and Ryan Hutchinson. But the Blue Devils hit just two shots from the field and one free throw in the final frame.
The win was a nice confidence builder for the Broncs coming off a loss to Dillon last week. The Broncs and Beavers are both chasing unbeaten and second-ranked Butte Central (8-0) in the Southwest A race.
Magness led Hamilton in scoring with 19 points, followed by Taylor with 17. Tyson Rostad added 12 for the hosts. Donovan Potter paced the Blue Devils with 19 points.
Hamilton will battle Butte Central in a clash of ranked teams on Saturday in Butte.
In Tuesday's girls game, Hamilton tripped visiting Corvallis, 44-28. Taryn Searle scored 13 points and Layne Kearns added 12 for the Broncs. Madeline Gilder led the Blue Devils with 14 points.
