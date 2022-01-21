EAST HELENA — Devin Shelton and Keaton Simpson led the way for Frenchtown and the Broncs used a 14-4 fourth quarter to ease by East Helena 60-42 on Friday night.
“Credit to East Helena, they came out and shot it really well, kids played really hard…I think some of our guards and our pressure kinda wore on them a little bit,” Frenchtown head coach Brandon Robbins said. “We started creating some turnovers, getting some easier looks. Taking them out of their rhythm offensively helped us a bunch. We were able to string enough stops and baskets together to put them away.”
For three quarters, East Helena hung around. Against a team that beat them by 41 points earlier this season, the Vigilantes battled, knocking down timely shots to keep the margin under 10 points.
Heading into the fourth quarter down eight, East Helena fell on hard times offensively. It took more than half of the quarter before the Vigilantes scored, allowing Frenchtown to build a 20-point advantage with a 12-0 run.
“That’s kinda been the way things have been going,” East Helena head coach Ty Ridgeway said. “I’m still so proud of these kids. We played Frenchtown there and got beat by 40 points before Christmas. The energy and effort they came out with to start the game and for three quarters – it was a back-and-forth game. We played a lot better than what the score showed at the end.”
Simpson kicked off that fourth-quarter run for Frenchtown, drilling a 3-pointer to establish a double-digit lead. Connor Michaud was fouled on a made lay-up shortly thereafter, converted the free throw, and put Frenchtown up by 14 points.
Michaud, who worked around foul trouble all night, finished with eight points. Shelton poured in a game-high 15 points, Simpson added 13 and Eli Quinn joined them in double figures with 10. Kellen Klimpel scored nine points in the win.
“I didn’t shoot any jump shots and I missed a bunch of lay-ups. I probably should’ve had 20 [points],” Shelton said. “It was fun coming out, we haven’t played in a week, so it was just fun to get back out there and get a win finally.”
Frenchtown mixed and matched zone and man-to-man defense for much of the night. A 1-3-1 zone in the second quarter seemed to cause East Helena some trouble. With a couple forced turnovers and buckets in transition, the Broncs were able to go up 11 points, an advantage that was cut to six by halftime.
“We did a heck of a job on the offensive glass and created a lot of second chance opportunities,” Robbins said. “Eli Quinn, Connor Michaud had a bunch. Devin kinda led the charge in the fourth quarter…I thought we scored well the whole game. They had some good stops and we had a lot of self-induced turnovers…Defense created our offense and that helped us a bunch tonight.”
East Helena never relented in its search for a win Friday night. Tucker Petty buried a 3-pointer to open the second half, a shot that got the Vigilantes to within three points. Petty scored just those points, but Colter Charlesworth added 12 points – including two first-quarter 3-pointers – and Kaeden Sager scored a team-high 14 points.
“I can’t say enough about these guys,” Ridgeway said. “They don’t quit. They just keep plugging away and keep getting better. The last two games we’ve played some pretty good teams. We’re just gonna take this as a positive and keep working hard.”
East Helena’s schedule seemed to catch up with the team in the fourth quarter. Frenchtown kept piling on the defensive pressure, not doing any favors for the Vigilantes’ tired legs that came with playing three games this week.
“When we shoot the ball well, we’re tough to defend,” Ridgeway said. “We shot the ball well for three quarters and then we just went cold. Our guys were tired. We basically played a seven-man rotation. I was proud of those kids. Their spirits are good right now, we just gotta stay positive and keep working hard.”
The Broncs’ win gets them back to .500 in the Southwest A Division at 4-4. Friday’s victory ends a four-game losing streak for Frenchtown and represents the program’s first win since Dec. 22.
“It’s good to get that off our back,” Robbins said. “We’ve played a lot of close games and had opportunities to win a couple of the last ones. We’ll kinda regroup and now we’re playing everybody for the second time. It’s kind of a good tool to see where we’re at in preparation for the tournament.”
For East Helena, the loss means six-straight defeats and a 2-10 overall record heading into a road game against Corvallis on Monday.
