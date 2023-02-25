RONAN — This game was a classic, down to the last seconds, and both teams evenly matched throughout the whole game. Frenchtown Broncs junior Eli Quinn had a buzzer beater that sent the crowd into a frenzy, beating the Hamilton Broncs 47-45 in the Western Class A Divisional basketball tournament. Saturday night, the Frenchtown Broncs earned their trip to the championship game against the Butte Central Maroons.

