FRENCHTOWN — He glides to the rim with the greatest of ease.
If Brandon Finley isn't the smoothest player in Class A, he's certainly near the top of the list. He showed it Friday night with a performance to remember.
Finley made his first six shots — all on drives to the bucket — and finished with a game-high 24 points on 12-for-14 shooting in Frenchtown's 76-48 home win over the Whitefish boys basketball team.
The 6-foot-2 junior is reaping the rewards of hours upon hours spent in the gym this summer. He played a lot of 3-on-3 with his pals in Frenchtown. He also did his share of practicing at Pfahler Sports Specific near Missoula, benefiting from the advice of former Montana Lady Griz Alyssa (Smith) Pfahler, among others.
"Brandon's biggest nemesis has always been himself," Broncs coach Brandon Robbins said. "In the Hardin game (last Saturday) he didn't play real well, kind of shying away from the moment a little bit.
"We had some really good conversations this week and he understands he needs to be confident and to try to be the most dominant player on the court, especially with the gifts he has. I think he did that every minute he was on the court tonight. I hope that goes a long way with his confidence."
Finley says his teammates bring out the best in his game.
"I used to not play confident but now with my teammates being the way they are, all the high energy and all that, they just help me out, getting all those points and assists," he said. "Everyone expects me to get to the rim because of my ability to jump and all that. I've tried to be more explosive getting to the rack."
Frenchtown (2-1) was humbled in its trip to the state tournament last year, losing both of its games. The Broncs learned from the experience and they're using the knowledge to their advantage.
"We learned that it was time to grow up and play more as a team," Finley said. "And just that we need to be better as a whole. We have to stick together, keep the high energy, high intensity. Just work together."
Robbins also believes the Broncs learned from last weekend's 79-50 home loss to defending state champion Hardin.
"I don't think the scoreboard really indicated how close that game really was," the coach said. "We had a lot of opportunities to keep it closer and it kind of got away from us.
"Playing the best team in the state, they exploited a lot of things and showed us where we had to get to. Credit to our kids. Our focus this week was taking better care of the ball and making sure we created points off turnovers. We have a lot of experience back and tonight proved what they can accomplish."
Whitefish (0-3) had a whole mess of trouble with Frenchtown's zone press and 2-3 zone in the first quarter, turning the ball over eight times. The Broncs built a 16-6 lead behind Finley's 12 points.
Cade Baker's nine points and Finley's dunk were highlights in the second quarter as the hosts pulled to a 46-28 halftime lead. Frenchtown hit 20 of 33 shots in the first two frames.
The Broncs pulled away in the third quarter and Robbins pulled his starters. Finley, Cade Baker and Zack Baker played sparingly in the final 12 minutes and Frenchtown still managed to win by 28 points.
Frenchtown will make its Southwest A conference home debut against Dillon Thursday night.
"With not having the district tournament this year, we have 10 conference games where every one you have to treat it like a one-game playoff," Robbins said. "We took positive steps tonight to put things together, but we're going to have to execute better in the halfcourt on both ends, more consistently to be where we really want to be."
