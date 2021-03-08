SIDNEY — The Froid-Lake boys basketball team advanced to the Class C state tournament with a 52-47 win over Fairview in Monday night's Eastern C Divisional challenge game.

No other details were available.

The No. 5-ranked Redhawks (21-3) will face No. 8 Fort Benton at 11 a.m. Thursday at Lockwood High School in the first round of the State C tournament.

Defending State C co-champion Fairview finished the season at 14-5.

