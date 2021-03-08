SIDNEY — The Froid-Lake boys basketball team advanced to the Class C state tournament with a 52-47 win over Fairview in Monday night's Eastern C Divisional challenge game.
No other details were available.
The No. 5-ranked Redhawks (21-3) will face No. 8 Fort Benton at 11 a.m. Thursday at Lockwood High School in the first round of the State C tournament.
Defending State C co-champion Fairview finished the season at 14-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.