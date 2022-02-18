BOZEMAN — Basketball standouts Javonne Nesbit of unbeaten Froid-Lake and Draya Wacker of surging Melstone are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for January.

Fresh off a 6-Man football championship, Nesbit has led the Redhawks to No. 2 in the weekly 406mtsports.com Class C rankings. Other than a nine-point triumph over Plentywood, all of the victories in January were by double digits.

Nesbit is averaging just under 16 points per game this season, with highs of 30 against Class B Cut Bank and 27 against Plentywood. 

Wacker has completed a stirring recovery from a knee injury suffered last season and has rounded into the player that earned a scholarship from the Montana Lady Griz.

After a modest start, Wacker is averaging better than 21 points per game in leading the Broncs to 17 straight victories. She has four 30-point games, topped by 37 against Ekalaka on Jan. 22 — the night she became the ninth player in state history to surpass 2,000 points for a career.

Melstone and Froid-Lake are competing in district tournaments this week and both seniors are hoping to cap off careers that began as eighth graders with their respective teams with trips to the state C tournament.

