BOZEMAN — When Scobey and Fairview earned a showdown for the Class C boys state basketball championship last month, news of the landmark event reached as far as senior management at the Pentagon.
A distinguished Department of Defense finance strategist knew the ramifications instantly and with nostalgic pride: For the first time in 40 years, teams from northeastern Montana were to square off for the small-school title.
And why not? Joe Puckett is, after all, one of the great athletes to hail from tiny Peerless, and four decades later remains fully dialed in to Montana Class C basketball even from his distant base in northern Virginia.
“More so sometimes,” Puckett says with a laugh, “than I’m dialed in here.”
Don’t mistake his levity for national-security nonchalance. Puckett owns a heady civilian resume that stretches from Carroll College, Minot State and Montana Tech in the early 1980s to stints with the Air Force in Utah, Germany (twice), Boston and the Pentagon (twice), for the past two years in “business transformation”. In short, he’s trying to help an agency that once came under fire over the cost of toilet seats to function more like the private sector and “make sure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely and more efficiently.”
But Puckett’s heart? A sizable piece is back home, especially in the old District 1-C towns that in the late 1970s dominated state basketball. He is so passionate, in fact, that in 2010 his nostalgic waxing on the “Peerless People” Facebook page evolved into “The Dream: The Story of the 1978 and 1979 Peerless Panthers”, a book that centers on his alma mater but also relives Helena's halcyon Class C tournaments from 1957-80.
Puckett knew the Scobey-Fairview title matchup — ultimately canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic — was the first for the remote corner of the state since Doug Selvig led Outlook past Opheim in 1980.
“When they made it to the finals I was like, ‘Wow, that’s an all-East final!’,” Puckett said Tuesday by phone from his home in Ashburn, Virginia. “I was just happy that had finally occurred again in Class C. It was such an ordinary thing when we played.”
Twins Joe and Jon Puckett were anchors of teams that galvanized a community so small its census was conducted on the school’s chalkboard. Peerless didn’t have much of a hoops tradition when the boys were young, but once in middle school, their father, George “Tiny” Puckett, who owned the Peerless Mercantile and delivered the mail, told them they would represent “the golden years of Peerless basketball.”
He was more right than they could’ve known.
“It ended up those were the golden years of District 1-C and northeastern Montana basketball,” Joe said.
Back then, no one could’ve imagined a 40-year drought.
Basketball was the centerpiece in small towns built around grain elevators by Scandinavian wheat farmers: Peerless, Flaxville, Outlook and Antelope, to name four that have since shuttered school doors. From 1975-80, 1-C teams won five of the six titles. Separate of that were Westby's 1972 title run, Medicine Lake taking the Class B crown in 1975 before dropping to 1-C two years later, and Scobey winning the 1979 Class B crown over Plentywood.
Puckett remembers in elementary school listening on the radio to Robin Selvig’s Outlook teams representing 1-C in Helena, which was hallowed hardwood for Class C teams. In the background, he could hear the crowd roar and he'd imagine playing there one day.
“It just sounded so exciting and it was far away,” he said. “That’s where the dream kind of started."
Without an Internet, cellphones, DVDs, video games or even a 7-Eleven for killing time, there wasn’t much to distract from the dream.
Typically the only other high school sport at those schools was track, though some added cross country as a way to keep fit for basketball. Day and night were spent in the Peerless gym, which was always accessible.
Whatever the kids did when they weren’t working on the farm, whether grabbing a burger at the bar owned by the Puckett boys’ Uncle Ed, swimming or attending the Lutheran or Catholic church, the trail always led back to shooting hoops. Even after afternoon track and cross country practices the boys would put up shots at night.
Basketball was everything, though the Pucketts weren't bad as American Legion players in Scobey, either.
"I think it was probably because we didn't have a lot else that we can really brag about," Puckett said, adding with a chuckle: "It's not like we have great skiing up there."
Some area gyms, such as at Whitetail and Redstone, were so small the center circle overlapped with the free-throw circle and the clock was kept on a stopwatch. The Madoc Mustangs' floor, where John Morrison, father of future NBA player Adam Morrison, learned to play, had a nine-foot ceiling.
Such legends roll off Puckett’s tongue: Morrison, the Selvigs, shifty forward Allen Nielsen at Westby, towering Kevin Hatfield at arch-rival Flaxville, Craig Guenther at Plentywood, Gerry Veis and Dan Danelson at Scobey.
“Probably the peak of the population in northeastern Montana happened before the ‘70s, but we had some great athletes,” Puckett said.
The Puckett boys lived in town and were affectionately known as “the city slickers”, but that didn’t lessen community intimacy. When the Puckett Mercantile burned down one spring, every farmer in the area took three days off to rebuild while their wives made meals.
Peerless finished third in its first state tournament appearance in 1978 and advanced to the championship against Flaxville a year later. The Panthers had won the first three meetings, but the Cardinals used a 23-4 run in the second half to prevail 66-50.
A year later, northeastern Montana teams reigned for a final time, with Outlook topping Opheim, by then a 1-C alum.
“I wasn’t thinking this might be the end,” said Puckett, who by then was at Carroll. “I was thinking, ‘The East is strong; we’re all good’. I certainly wasn’t thinking that in 1980, when Doug Selvig and Outlook beat Opheim, that it would be 40 years before that would happen again.”
The district wasn't done just yet, though Puckett could see the writing on the gym wall with the growing number of hyphenated co-ops, which he remembers thinking “looked really odd”. Medicine Lake advanced to the title game in 1985 and Peerless made one more run in 1995, losing to Belt as Class C basketball supremacy began a westward shift on the Hi-Line to the Northern C.
The Puckett twins, who had long since completed careers — both at Montana Tech and Carroll, but in reverse orders — watched that '95 tournament with their dad in Helena, where Jon now lives. Joe remembers the ominous rumblings.
“People were like, ‘No way we’ll see these high schools continuing to survive,’ “ Joe recalled. “It’s not going to happen.”
Antelope, with its Quonset-hut gym, had been the first to go, closing its doors and voting to send its kids to Plentywood after a 1978 fire destroyed the school. As enrollments dwindled, Outlook, with its similarly distinct gym, shut down in 2005, followed by Flaxville — with one student in its graduating class — a year later, and finally Peerless in 2009.
For a short time, intense arch-rivals Flaxville and Peerless, 32 miles apart on MT 5 – “The Highest-Line”, Puckett calls it — had tried combining, though he added with a laugh, “I can’t even imagine how that was going to work.”
Opheim had left the district for 3-C in 1974 and later co-oped with Scobey (winning the title in 2011, a year before Fairview), Lustre Bible (now Christian) departed for 3-C in 1977, Medicine Lake has joined with Froid, and Westby aligned with Grenora, North Dakota.
From a high of eight teams in the early 1970s, District 1-C vanished in 2004.
“I do feel sad,” Puckett said. “One of the things I think about are those gyms. I would someday like to walk back into those gyms, when they were the way they were when I played. Each had a different smell, a different feel. I do feel sad they’re gone.”
Out of that sadness and a nostalgic sense of small-town pride came “The Dream”. To produce the book, Puckett formed a boutique publishing house, Aubade Publishing, and that effort — which includes co-owner and wife, Vonda, and daughters Cosette, who edits and designs, and Emma, the designated shipper — will produce eight titles this year.
Included is “The Yellow Sports Bra: A True Story of Love, Faith, and Basketball”, a memoir by Jamie Graham Duprey about playing Class C girls basketball in Chester from 1998-2001. It’s the only sports book Aubade has published other than "The Dream", and it came in late, but it brings Puckett full circle with his passion for Montana small-town hoops.
“I always watch for the East doing well at state," he said. "Jon and I had a lot of pride in the '70s when 1-C dominated."
Chester might be 290 miles west of Peerless on the Hi-Line, but it is often said Montana is one small town with very long streets, especially in Class C — and one of those streets runs all the way to the upper levels of the Pentagon.
